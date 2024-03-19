Is Wolverine stronger than the Hulk? Details explored as Mark Ruffalo is rumored to appear in Deadpool 3

The popular character Wolverine is all set to return to the big screen in Marvel's upcoming film, Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds made the surprising revelation in September 2022, with Hugh Jackman set to reprise his role as the iconic character.

While a plot for the upcoming Deadpool film has not been confirmed, fans anticipate an appearance of Hulk along with Jackman's character. The rumor sprouted ever since Shawn Levy shared a photo of Reynolds and Ruffalo to promote the film, The Adam's Project, in 2021. Levy shared a picture of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds with stickers of their MCU characters and the mysterious caption, "the showdown we've been waiting for."

An appearance of Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk would be a great surprise for fans. The Hulk and Wolverine share a famous feud in the comics and bringing that rivalry in the live-action world would be memorable. The two characters have had some interesting skirmishes in the comics. As one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Universe, the Hulk edges over Wolverine in terms of pure strength.

Was Wolverine a Hulk villain?

Logan's debut in The Incredible Hulk #181 (image via Marvel)

Logan/Wolverine is one of the most decorated heroes in the Marvel Universe since he is an integral member of the legendary X-Men. However, a lesser-known fact about the character is that he made his first appearance in the Marvel comic lore as an adversary to the Hulk.

Logan debuted as a Canadian government operative tasked with killing the Hulk. In a vicious battle that occurred during his debut, Wolverine was portrayed as a far more evil persona than he is now. The Canadian government gave him the mission of eliminating the Hulk, one that he first undertook on the last page of The Incredible Hulk #180.

Who is Hulk's greatest enemy?

Hulk has had several formidable enemies throughout the Marvel comic lore. General Ross was Hulk's primary nemesis early in his character arc, however, he went on to face some of the toughest villains in the Marvel Universe.

Hulk's list of rivals includes Abomination, Galactus, Thanos, and Juggernaut to name a few. His greatest enemy to date remains The Leader who can be considered his strongest archenemy, who similar to Hulk was also transformed by Gamma radiations.

The Leader's mind is his most potent weapon against the Hulk. He was endowed with the superhuman capacity to learn things that would be incomprehensible to humans. The Leader first appeared in Tales to Astonish #62 in 1962. Armed with powers like telekinesis, telepathy, self-resurrection, and gamma-ray manipulation, The Leader gave Hulk some serious competition.

Who won in Hulk vs. Wolverine?

Hulk and Logan have sparred on multiple occasions in the comics. To quote The Joker from the film The Dark Knight (2008), Hulk vs. Logan is "what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object."

With an adamantium bone structure and regenerative abilities, Logan can withstand Hulk's excruciating blows. On the many occasions when the two faced each other, the outcomes have been mixed.

In many versions, Logan has been the victor while the Hulk has come out on top more times than not. Some of their deadliest brawls have taken place in What If...? (Vol. 2) #50, Savage Wolverine #5, and Old Man Logan among others.

However, the Hulk is one of the strongest Marvel characters and has the power to disintegrate entire planets if angry enough. Thus, Logan would have a very difficult time taking on the Hulk at his peak.

Deadpool 3 will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024. Fans can watch the film to find out whether Hulk makes a surprise appearance or not.