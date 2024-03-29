Who plays Anissa in Invincible season 2? Everything to know about the voice behind the character

Invincible season 2 part 2 is full of surprises as it saw not only the return of Allen the Alien but also the debut of Anissa, one of the most debated characters in the comics. Like any other Viltrumite, Anissa is also a haughty character.

Her first interaction with Mark was rather unique as she wanted to see his prowess, but as witnessed in Invincible season 2, she was instantly disappointed after learning that Mark was not that strong.

Like any other Viltrumite, Anissa has captured the attention of fans with her unique and enchanting appearance with the build of an attractive young woman, yet undeniably muscular. Her traditional outfit, short hair, blue eyes, and every other feature add to her captivating presence.

However, besides Anissa’s physical attributes and abilities, it was her voice that became the most intriguing aspect of the character. Follow along with the article to learn more about who voices Anissa in Invincible season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Invincible season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Shantel VanSanten voices Anissa in Invincible season 2

Shantel VanSanten plays Anissa in Invincible season 2. For fans who have been aware of VanSanten’s work, it didn’t take much time for them to recognize the actor behind it. As none of the voice cast in the series has been recast so far, VanSanten will continue to play the iconic Viltrumite in the sequel and beyond.

VanSanten made her debut as Anissa in Invincible season 2 episode 7, titled ‘Im Not Going Anywhere.’ In the episode, Anissa made a cold entry, threatening to kill Amber if Mark didn’t accept coming along with her. Although, given the nature of her race, Anissa could have resorted to violence, she opted for a more pragmatic approach to dealing with him.

After convincing Mark to talk with him privately, she told him that Earth would crumble without the Viltrumite rule. Anissa tried to manipulate Mark by exploiting his moral principles, but he didn’t succumb to her tactics. Elsewhere at the GDA headquarters, Cecil ran a diagnostic on the new guest, and it turned out that Mark had an 18% chance of surviving a combat against his opponent.

Anissa trying to convince Mark of the Viltrumite rule, as seen in Invincible season 2 episode 7 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Anissa proclaimed that Viltrumites do not kill for pleasure. Suddenly, Mark received a mission where he had to eliminate a Kaiju to save a cruise ship filled with people. Initially, it was difficult for him to subdue the beast, so Anissa took the liberty to kill the creature, which she did in a flash. By pulling off this stunt, Anissa made it evident why Earth badly needs a Viltrumite rule.

After Mark declined to join her and the Viltrumites in their conquest, it eventually escalated into a fight between the two. Aniss overpowered Mark with just a fraction of her strength and deemed him to be weak. However, despite her short-tempered nature, she didn’t go overboard to make an example.

As witnessed in the final moment of Invincible season 2 episode 7, Anissa was surprised to take a hit from Allen, whom she encountered somewhere in space. As Unopans are a weaker race, it was surprising to Anissa that Allen not only punched her but also caused blood to spill from her nose. Although Alan faked defeat at the hands of Anissa, it could have been an enthralling fight if both of them had been serious.

Why is Anissa one of the most controversial characters in Invincible comics

One of the reasons that made Anissa one of the most controversial characters in the storyline is a traumatizing incident in the comics that sent ripples throughout the internet. In the 110th issue, when the Thragg war came to its conclusion, Anissa returned from her absence, only to tell Mark that she made up her mind to procreate but refused to do that with humans, still deeming them as inferior ‘creatures.’

Anissa tried to make a move on Mark, implying that she wanted to procreate with him, but he refused and tried to leave. However, Anissa didn’t want no for an answer. After striking Mark down to the ground, she forcibly tried to procreate with him because he possessed Viltrumite DNA. Mark wanted to stop her, but he was helplessly pinned down and forced against his will.

After Anissa left, Mark was traumatized for days by what really happened. This chapter was truly horrifying for the readers, who had never seen such a dark chapter in the protagonist’s life. Mark even tried to confess this event to Eve, whom he truly loved. The latter tried her best to convince Mark that it wasn’t his fault and everything would work itself out.

Other popular works of Shantel VanSanten

Shantel VanSanten started her career as a model at the age of 15, and she was featured in Teen Vogue and Seventeen, two of the popular magazines. VanSanten garnered popularity after playing Lori Milligan in the fourth installment of The Final Destination. On television, VanSanten is mostly acclaimed for her role as Quinn James in CW’s teen drama series One Tree Hill.

Besides her arrival in Invincible season 2, VanSanten is also a part of two other superhero series. In The Flash, she portrays the role of Patty Spivgot, while in The Boys, she takes on the role of Billy Butcher’s wife, Rebecca Butcher. The actress is also lauded for her exceptional performance in the popular sci-fi space drama For All Mankind, where she plays Karen Baldwin.

VanSanten is also renowned in the free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter game Apex Legends, in which she voices one of the early accessible playable characters, Wraith.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Invincible season 2 as 2024 progresses.