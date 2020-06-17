Apex Legends voice actors

Apex Legends was a breakout hit upon release, due to its faster-paced take on the Battle Royale genre.

The Apex Legends has a diverse selection of characters, played by a talented voice cast.

Shantel VanSanten as Wraith in Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment dropped one of the biggest surprises of the year when they released Apex Legends sans any marketing and fanfare.

The game instantly struck a chord with the gaming community for its great gunplay and signature Respawn mobility, taken from the Titanfall games. The game is a faster-paced affair than many of its contemporaries, and 1v1 battles between the squads is frantic.

The game puts emphasis on squad play rather than solo play, and the experience is all the better for it. Each Legend has his\her own specific kit, with special abilities and Ultimates. Using a combination of Legends that perfectly complement each other's abilities and play styles is key to success in Apex Legends.

Apart from gameplay, Respawn Entertainment put a lot of work into the lore and personalities of each of the Apex Legends as well. There are a total of 13 diverse Legends, each with their own unique personality and backstories.

They were brought to life by an extremely talented and well-known voice cast that provided great performances all across the board, and helped bring some much-needed diversity to this video game. Let's take a look at these 13 talented artists.

The voice actors of Apex Legends

Roger Craig Smith as Mirage

Roger Craig Smith

Fan-favourite Mirage is voiced by none other than Roger Craig-Smith, known to voice characters like Batman in Batman: Arkham Origins and Ezio in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Shantel VanSanten as Wraith

Shantel VanSanten as Wraith

The mysterious and powerful Wraith is played by famous actor Shantel VanSanten, known for her roles in huge TV series like Flash and One Tree Hill.

Branscombe Richmon as Gibraltar

Branscombe Richmond as Gibraltar

The mighty Gibraltar is played by Branscombe Richmond, best known for his work in The Scorpion King and Renegade.

Darin De Paul as Revenant

Darin De Paul Plays Revenant

The terrifying killing-machine Revenant is played by Darin De Paul, best known for his work as Reinhardt in Overwatch.

Fryda Wolff as Loba

Fryda Wolff Plays Loba in Apex Legends

The newest Legend to make her way into the game is Loba, played by Fryda Wolff. She is best known for her work in animated projects.

Nicolas Roye as Octane

Nicolas Roye plays Octane in Apex Legends

The adrenaline junkie and speed demon Octane is played by Nicolas Roye, who has been part of many voice over projects in gaming.

Allegra Clark as Bloodhound

Allegra Clark plays Bloodhound

Bloodhound is one of the few non-binary characters in gaming, and is played excellently by Allegra Clark, known for her work in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Mela Lee as Lifeline

Mela Lee plays Lifeline in the game

Lifeline is one of the most well-liked characters in the game, and is played Mela Lee, known for her role as Jade in Mortal Kombat 11.

Erica Luttrell as Bangalore

Erica Luttrell as Bangalore in Apex Legends

The tough and efficient Bangalore is played by Erica Luttrell, known for her work in Dragon Age as well as Injustice 2.

Johnny Young as Crypto

Johnny Young as Crypto in Apex Legends

Crypto is one of the most mysterious characters in the game, and is played to perfection by Johnny Young, known for his role in the 2013 film Ghost in the Shell.

Justine Huxley as Wattson

Picture credits: Omega | YouTube

Wattson is perhaps the friendliest character in Apex Legends, but also the pros' choice, and is played by Justine Huxley.

Chris Edgerly as Pathfinder

Chris Edgerly plays Pathfinder

The hilarious Pathfinder is played by Chris Edgerly, known for his work in Lego: Batman and the underrated X-Men Origins: Wolverine video game.

JB Blanc as Caustic

JB Blanc as Caustic

The villainous Caustic is played by JB Blanc, best known for his work in Beware the Batman and War Dogs.