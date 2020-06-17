Mixwell rejoins G2 as first member of Valorant roster

Mixwell has been very active on Valorant ever since it's closed beta released.

He announced his signing with G2 yesterday, thus becoming the first member of their official Valorant roster.

Image credits: Dexerto

Oscar “Mixwell” Cañellas Colocho is perhaps one of the most celebrated and renowned Spanish fraggers in the CS:GO competitive scene.

He made a name for himself by playing for teams like OpTic Gaming, G2, Movistar Riders and Cloud9, before announcing his retirement a few months ago.

Mixwell wanted to start a new professional career in Riot Games’ latest tactical, first-person shooter Valorant. And according to a tweet from Carlos "Ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago (G2 owner) yesterday, it would seem that Mixwell has taken his first step in that direction.

According to the tweet, the 24-year old Spaniard has decided to rejoin G2, and be the first member of their official Valorant roster. He has been very active in the new shooter game over the entirety of the closed beta and has even racked up a couple of (five to be exact) tournament wins to his team in Valorant: the most recent being at the EU Twitch Rivals.

Mixwell wanted to rejoin G2 because he felt that, “G2’s history shows that they are competitive in every game they’ve been part of, and their content is also top, most of my fans are also G2 fans so it makes even more sense for me.

“The goal is to be the best VALORANT team in the world and I want to be the best player in the game, have fun representing fans around the world, and I am sure we can do it together.”

Now that his Valorant eSports career has officially taken off, let's take a look at some of the settings which make him so good at the game.

His mouse settings

Sensitivity: 0.69

Scoped sensitivity: 1.0

DPI: 400

eDPI: 276

Windows sensitivity: 6/11

His crosshair settings

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center dot: Off

Inner lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3

Outer lines: 0 / 2 / 2 / 10

Fade/Movement/Firing error: On / Off / Off

His key bindings

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: MW Down

Use object: F

Equip primary weapon: 1

Equip secondary weapon: 2

Equip melee weapon: 3

Equip spike: 4

Use/Equip ability: 1: C

Use/Equip ability: 2: Q

Use/Equip ability: 3: E

Use/Equip ability: Ultimate: X

Graphics settings

Display mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080 16:9

Frame rate limit: Unlocked

Material quality: Low

Texture quality: Low

Detail quality: Low

UI quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic filtering: 8x

Improve clarity: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

First person shadows: ON