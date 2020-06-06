Valorant: North America and Europe brackets revealed for Twitch Rivals

The North America and Europe brackets for Twitch Rivals have been revealed.

The EU prize pool is much bigger than the NA one but that will not stop the players from giving it their all.

Valorant Launch Showdown (Image Courtesy: Twitch)

In partnership with Riot Games, Twitch will be hosting the first-ever global championship for Valorant, with over 300 participants and a combined prize pool of $200,000.

The Valorant Twitch account said in a statement:

“After a record-breaking closed beta, Riot Game’s 5v5 character-based tactical shooter Valorant is launching on June 2. To celebrate, Twitch Rivals is collaborating with Riot to execute the first set of competitive events for Valorant on its grand opening weekend. These events will span the globe, with participation from some of your favourite creators in North America, Brazil, LATAM, Europe, Korea, and Japan.”

The events will take place all across the world and teams from Europe, South America, South Korea and North America are all gearing up to earn their right at a piece of the prize pool.

NA and EU will perhaps be the two regions that will be taking these games very seriously. With a slew of competitions already held here, we feel that it’s important to keep a close eye on the EU and NA teams and watch how they develop as this edition of Twitch Rivals can be a glimpse into the “early future of the competitive landscape in Valorant”.

Valorant has already witnessed some pretty big tournaments and invitationals all across the world. In the first few weeks since its release, we have seen some big esports organisations investing a lot in creating their official competitive rosters for the game.

Needless to say, Riot Games’ new tactical first-person shooter has a very promising future in competitive play. All the recent Valorant tournaments that have been held stand as a justification for this fact.

Not only has there been a bucket full of competitive Valorant cup tournaments held, but the prize pool was quite substantial as well. However, none of the prize pools come close to what Twitch Rivals is currently offering.

Let us now take a closer look at the NA and the EU Brackets and all the matches that we can look forward to in the upcoming Valorant tournament.

The NA Bracket

Image Courtesy: Twitch

North America will be kicking off the competition on June 6 and with a total prize pool of $42,000, we have a feeling that the teams will give it their all to secure the first spot.

Image Courtesy: Twitch

Image Courtesy: Twitch

In terms of the participants, we have some bigshots in the brackets. Infamous fraggers like Brax, Aceu, Sinatraa and Tenz are all a part of different Valorant rosters and it’s quite exciting for fans to see which of these FPS gods will come out on top and leave the others in the dust.

And @Ska makes 5.



Our Valorant roster is complete, and they're ready to rule the tournament scene. Please welcome to Skadoodle to T1! #T1WIN

➡️ https://t.co/mWQXQteImq pic.twitter.com/11VL6C9jAc — T1 (@T1) June 3, 2020

As the first major global tournament for Valorant’s official release, there will indeed be some very exciting games on the cards.

Format

North America will have 16 teams

In the group stage, there are 4 groups with 4 teams in each group

They are held as Round Robins with best-of-1 matches

The top team from each group advances to the playoffs

The playoffs will see 4-Team Single Elimination Bracket Best-of-3 matches

Schedule

SAT, June 6, 2020 … Day One - Group Stage

SUN, June 7, 2020 … Day Two - Playoffs

The EU Bracket

Much like NA, EU also seems to have some very exciting bracket games for us. However, unlike NA, EU will have a considerably bigger prize pool and the games will be divided into two different regions of EU1 and EU2. Each region will have a pool of $49,000.

Image Courtesy: Twitch

Image Courtesy: Twitch

Image Courtesy: Twitch

Moreover, for the first time in a Valorant tournament, we will see the squad of Fish123 disbanded, and its players will play for different teams. The team had previously dominated the EU Valorant scene and had won more or less every competition that they have been a part of.

Fish123 is the best Valorant team in Europe, and we were lucky enough to talk to Coach @Sliggycsgo

on the latest #valoRANTING! Check out the VOD here!https://t.co/d71JbgoaAS — Do Not Peek Entertainment (@dnpeek) June 4, 2020

Format

Europe will have 32 teams divided evenly into 2 regions (EU 1 & 2)

In the group stage, there are 4 groups with 4 teams in each group (8 groups between EU 1 and 2)

They are held as Round Robins with Best-of-1 matches

The top team from each group advances to the playoffs

The playoffs see an 8-Team Single Elimination Bracket

The QFs are best-of-1 matches, while the Semis are best-of-3 matches

Schedule

FRI, June 5, 2020 … Day One - Group Stage

SAT, June 6, 2020 … Day Two - Playoffs (QFs & Semis)

SUN, June 7, 2020 … Day Three - Playoffs (Finals)

However, the Round Robin for both EU 1 and EU 2 has concluded and the play-offs are going to be held later today.