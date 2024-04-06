Is Invincible season 3 confirmed? Details explored 

Robert Kirkman's Invincible has taken the adult animated superhero genre by storm ever since its release in March 2021. The final episode titled I Thought You Were Stronger that premiered on April 4, 2024, set the stage for another season of the show.

Amazon Studios confirmed production for the second and third seasons of Invincible in April 2021 in the middle of the run of the first season. Robert Kirkman and Steven Yeun also made the announcement on X on April 29, 2024. However, the next season can be expected to be released sometime in 2025.

Expand Tweet

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson is just like every guy his age, except that his father is Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

When was Invincible season 3 commissioned?

Invincible Season 3 was commissioned at the same time as the second season, back in 2021 (during the run of its first installment). Kirkman mentioned in a statement to Amazon Studios:

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible. The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

Kirkman spoke to Variety saying that the target was to release a season of the show every year.

Everything we know about Invincible season 3

The creators of the show have confirmed that the gap between the second and third seasons will be smaller than the previous break. Besides, actor Steven told Collider:

"For us, we know that this big break was not fun. We've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done. We wanna time this animation thing appropriately. So, yeah, we've been working. We're banking episodes, we know what's going on."

Expand Tweet

The third season will have Omni-Man return as actor JK Simmons teased his role in the upcoming season, saying:

"There will be more Nolan in the future, but it'll continue to sort of wax and wane."

The plot of the show may digress from the comics as Robert Kirkman has confirmed that he would be writing "wholly original" episodes for the show.

Who could possibly return for Invincible season 3?

Expand Tweet

While there has been no announcement regarding the voice cast for Invincible Season 3, one can presume that Steven Yeun will be reprising his role as the protagonist - Markus Sebastian Grayson. Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons as Deborah Grayson and Omni-Man are likely to return as well.

The main voice cast of Invincible includes:

Gillian Jacobs as Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell

Ross Farquand as The Immortal, Rudy Connors

Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson

Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode

Ben Schwartz as The Shapesmith

Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae

Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood

Sterling K Brown as Angstrom Levy

Jay Pharoah as Bulletproof

Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

The second part of Invincible Season 2, which premiered on March 14, 2024, is available to stream on Disney+.