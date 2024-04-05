Who is Agent Spider? Everything to know about Invincible's very own Spider-Man

Season 2 episode 8 of the hit adult animated superhero series Invincible came in with a lot of surprises. Among them, the most monumental was the cameo by Agent Spider, which had been teased for quite some time. Although the nature of the surprise was not initially revealed, the episode premiere put to rest all the theories chronicling it.

Agent Spider in Invincible season 2 is the show's very own Spider-Man. There are only a few points of deviation between Agent Spider and Spider-Man and several convergences between the two. The two are widely similar when it comes to their powers. Both of them possess qualities that are typical of superheroes who fall within the genus of spider mutants. In terms of their physical appearance too, the two don a similarly fashioned suit with a few modifications here and there.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

What are some of Agent Spider's powers in Invincible?

Although the source of Agent Spider's powers in Invincible is not known, his powers are pretty much there for the audience to experience. Some of the powers possessed by Agent Spider in the show are:

Web creation: One of the powers possessed by Agent Spider in the show is generating webs. The power typical of someone who has been ingrained with spider-like qualities is one of the character's main assets. It helps him spew webs with his hands and fling himself across buildings and surfaces with the help of it. It also allows him to attack his enemies when the need arises.

Surface crawling: The spider-like qualities possessed by Agent Spider in Invincible allow him to crawl on solid surfaces. For example, with the help of the gluey properties exhibited by him, he can put his hand on walls and other solid surfaces and crawl across them with ease.

Reflexes: Agent Spider's powers allow him to have superhuman reflexes. These reflexes allow him to sense things as soon as they happen and stop them from happening. For example, if a water bottle is about to fall, Agent Spider can sense it and prevent the fall with the help of his reflexes.

Endurance: Owing to his powers, Agent Spider can endure huge amounts of force on his body. Despite being subjected to heavy impact by force, Agent Spider can almost go scott-free without having a scratch.

Who voices Agent Spider in Invincible season 2?

Agent Spider in Invincible season 2 is voiced by voice actor Josh Keaton. The news was first confirmed by the actor himself on February 21, 2024, on X. However, at the time, he did not mention the role he was playing. It was only after the show premiered his character that the audience got a better insight into the nature of his association with the show.

Keaton has also previously voiced another character with web-slinging capabilities. For those unaware, Keaton had previously voiced Spider-Man's character in The Spectacular Spider-Man, an animated show chronicling the life of the titular character.

Will there be season 3 of the show?

Yes, there will be season 3 of Invincible on Amazon Prime Video. The news for the same was shared on April 29, 2021, when confirmation regarding season 2 of the show was also made public. This was right after the release of the final episode of the first season. Robert Kirkman, the creator of the show, had personally taken to his X account and revealed the news.

Following the publication of the news, according to Variety, Kirkman said in a separate statement:

"I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible. The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

All episodes of Invincible season 1 and 2 are available on Amazon Prime Video.