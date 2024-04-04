Who is Anissa in Invincible? Character's origin and power explored

Viltrum's most powerful warrior, Anissa, has officially debuted on Invincible. The Amazon Prime series is based on Robert Kirkman's comic series of the same name. The story follows teenager Mark Grayson, who with his superhero father's help, embraces his new powers and transforms into the hero known as Invincible.

Throughout the series, Mark faces many villains as he protects the people of Earth. But he faces his toughest opponent with the super strong and fast-flying Anissa, who'll be a thorn in his and the Grayson family's sides.

With Anissa now a main fixture on the show, let's take a look at the character.

What is Anissa's origin story in Invincible?

Anissa hails from the planet Viltrum, whose inhabitants consist of highly-advanced aliens. Known as Viltrumites, the citizens have become warriors for the Viltrum Empire as they seek to conquer other planets.

Anissa is one of the top-ranking warriors and is recruited by General Kregg for an important mission. The Viltrumites want to conquer Earth, and she must lure Mark onto their side for their plan to work.

What powers does Anissa have?

As a Viltrumite warrior and a member of a highly-advanced alien race, Anissa has a wide range of powers. Like some superhero villains, one of Anissa's powers is the ability to fly. Since she's acting as a go-between for Earth and Viltrum, she is required to do a lot of traveling, and with her superhuman speed, she can be at any place in the span of a few seconds.

Anissa finds herself in dangerous situations and battles from time-to-time but she can hold her own against her opponents. She has super strength, allowing her to knock out an enemy or lift objects 10 times her size.

Flying and fighting battles is enough to zap anyone's energy, but not Anissa's. Viltrumites have increased stamina and never show signs of exhaustion. Their invulnerability means they can withstand any type of attack without the risk of injury.

Who plays Anissa in Invincible?

Shantel VanSanten is the actress who voices Anissa on Invincible. The model turned actress is known mainly for her TV work. Some of her acting credits include One Tree Hill, Shooter, and FBI.

The actress is also no stranger to the comic book genre. She previously played Patty Spivot on the CW series The Flash. Now she's back in the superhero genre, thanks to her role as Anissa on Invincible.

Unfortunately, fans won't get to see much of Anissa this season. However, VanSanten and her character are expected to be in season 3, which is currently in production.

When does Anissa show up in Invincible?

Fans of the comic books were wondering when or if Anissa would show up in the Invincible TV series. She finally made an appearance on episode 7 of season 2, which aired on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

In the episode, Anissa interrupts Mark's date with his girlfriend, Amber. Anissa puts Amber in a chokehold and threatens more harm if Mark doesn't talk with her. Mark agrees, then meets with Anissa privately.

Anissa tries to convince Mark of the benefits of Earth joining the Viltrum Empire. Their conversation is interrupted when a Kaiju monster attacks a cruise ship. Mark flies to the rescue of the passengers and crew, but the monster is too much for him. Upon seeing Mark in trouble, Anissa uses her powers to kill the Kaiju and save the cruise ship.

Expand Tweet

Anissa uses the situation with the monster and cruise ship as an example of why Earth needs Viltrum. But Mark refuses to join the empire, resulting in Anissa beating him up. Although Anissa contemplates killing Mark, she lets him live.

Later, Anissa informs General Kregg of Mark's rejection of the idea of joining the empire. Anissa then sees Allen the Alien, whom she easily defeats in combat. But unbeknownst to her, Allen faked being knocked out so he could be taken as a Viltrum hostage.

Invincible season 2 finale airs on April 4, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.