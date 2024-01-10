"You killed it in BEEF" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian congratulates "homie" Steven Yeun for winning his first Golden Globe award

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, extended his congratulations to his friend, American actor, Steven Yeun, for his win at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Yeun's performances in Netflix's road rage drama, 'Beef,' earned him his first-ever Golden Globe.

On Sunday, January 7, Yeun and his 'Beef' co-star Ali Wong received awards for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, in the category of Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

This was Steven Yeun's first Golden Globe nomination. He had previously received critical acclaim for his performance in the 2020 film 'Minari.'

Yeun won over a talented group of nominees, including Matt Bomer for "Fellow Travelers," Jon Hamm for "Fargo," Sam Claflin for "Daisy Jones & The Six," Woody Harrelson for "White House Plumbers," and David Oyelowo for "Lawmen: Bass Reeves."

The official social media handles of the Golden Globes shared the acceptance speech of the 40-year-old, where he expressed gratitude towards his wife, Joana Pak, his children, as well as the cast and crew of 'Beef'.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to re-share Steven Yeun's acceptance speech video, expressing his admiration for Yeun's performance in "Beef" and predicting he will continue to win numerous awards in the future.

"LFG the homie @steveyeun . You killed it in BEEF. He will win more!!" Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

Serena Wiliams' husband Alexis Ohanian on owning the iconic 1986/87 Fleer #57 Michael Jordan rookie card: "Contemporary art"

Alexis Ohanian at the Women's Sports Foundation's 2022 Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala

An avid sports trading cards collector, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian recently shared an image of his latest addition to his card collection: the highly sought-after 1986/87 Fleer #57 Michael Jordan rookie card.

According to Sotheby's, a renowned global broker of art, jewelry, and collectibles, the card has been graded GEM MT 10 by PSA Authentication and Grading Services. They have stated that this particular card is considered one of the most sought-after modern cards across all categories, surpassing the popularity of trading cards from any era or sport.

Sotheby's estimates that the value of this card ranges from US $130,000 to $150,000.

The tech entrepreneur took to social media and stated that the Michael Jordan Rookie card was "contemporary art."

"Contemporary art. I finally add the iconic MJ '86 Fleer to my grail collection. 😤 🎨 ," Ohanian captioned his Instagram post.