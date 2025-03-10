Netflix's The Leopard season 1 ending explained: Who killed Prince of Salina?

The Leopard season 1 premiered on Netflix on March 5, 2025. Based on the Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's eponymous classic novel, the show is directed by Tom Shankland, who collaborated with Laura Luchetti and Giuseppe Capotondi.

The Leopard follows the story of the Prince of Salina, Don Fabrizio Corbera, and his family in the 19th century on the verge of the Unification of Italy, which threatens the aristocratic classes. The show explores family dynamics and the socio-political changes of that era.

The show's ending saw Concetta Corbera, Prince Fabrizio's daughter, calling off her engagement with Bombello and taking over the family's estate after her father's death. This poses one big question: was Prince Fabrizio killed or was his death natural?

Prince Fabrizio was not killed. He was aware that he was ill, but decided to keep it a secret from his family. He did not want them to worry about him as they all had their own issues to deal with in addition to the revolution.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Prince Fabrizio's family learned about his illness much later in The Leopard season 1

Kim Rossi Stuart and Saul Nanni as Don Fabrizio Corbera and Tancredi Falconeri in The Leopard season 1 (Image via Netflix Studios)

Throughout The Leopard season 1, Prince Fabrizio (Kim Rossi Stuart) was seen trying to keep his family together while shielding the family's name and dignity during the political upheaval in nineteenth-century Sicily.

At the same time, he also experienced some health struggles, which he did not reveal to his family until the last episode.

His favor towards his nephew Tancredi Falconeri (Saul Nanni) and the chance to strike a truce with Don Calogero Sedara (Francesco Colella), the face of the revolution, resulted in the marriage between Tancredi and Sedara's daughter, Angelica (Deva Cassel).

This decision drove a wedge between Prince Fabrizio and Concetta (Benedetta Porcaroli), who was in love with Tancredi. The father-daughter relationship went through several ups and downs due to this one decision.

Later, Concetta agreed to marry Bombello, whom she had previously turned down. Her father was not too happy with the idea of her getting married in Milan, but he agreed for her sake.

Elated, Concetta attended a ball with Bombello and her father. Coincidentally, Tancredi and Angelica was also there.

A still from The Leopard season 1 (Image via Netflix)

At the ball, Concetta learned that the marriage between Angelica and Tancredi was unfaithful. Angelica even tells Concetta that as Tancredi's wife, she felt that Tancredi should have married Concetta.

When Tancredi and Concetta meet outside, the two kiss, which makes the latter realize that her decision to marry Bombello was probably not the best.

When Prince Fabrizio learns that Sedara is trying to buy his old land through the disloyal Russo, he confronts Sedara about it and the two fight in the ballroom. Later, Angelica dances with Prince Fabrizio and their waltz leaves everyone stunned.

By this time, the Prince's health has worsened and he feels dizzy while dancing with Angelica to the point that he sees his wife in her. Upon returning home, as he proudly shows off some of his flowers to Concetta and tells her how much he loves them, he collapses on the floor.

It is then that his family learns that he has been suffering from a brain tumor which has now taken over his whole body.

He becomes bound to his deathbed as he reflects on the decline of aristocracy and passes away a happy man, as his beloved nephew Tancredi and Bombello, whom he thinks to be his future son-in-law, visit him.

Did Concetta marry Bombello at the end of The Leopard season 1?

Benedetta Porcaroli as Concetta Corbera in The Leopard (Image via Netflix)

On their way back home from the ball, Bombello told Concetta that she could get married wherever she wanted as long as he was by her side. This proved his love for his daughter and his dedication to her happiness.

Having realized that her father only had her best interests at heart and that she would probably never get over Tancredi, Concetta decided that marrying Bombello would be unfair to both of them.

She let Bombello know that as much and being a gentleman, he showed no signs of protest.

On his deathbed, the Prince had asked Concetta to look over the family's estate. This was because he and Francesco, the Prince's son and the only heir of the Salina family, believed that the young man was not ready for such a huge responsibility.

As such, at the end of The Leopard season 1, having turned down Tancredi's offer to become his mistress, Concetta lives a spinster for the rest of her life and takes care of the Salina estate. She even manages to get back the land that Sedara had been trying to buy.

Interested viewers can stream The Leopard season 1 on Netflix.

