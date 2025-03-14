Marvel & DC announce major crossover for 2025 at ComicsPRO summit

Marvel Comics and DC Comics are joining hands for a historic crossover event in 2025. Both companies made the announcement at the ComicsPRO Summit in Glendale, California. Editors-in-chief from both companies, C.B. Cebulski of Marvel and Marie Javins of DC, revealed intentions to publish a new crossover.

Years of friendly rivalry and occasional collaboration have characterized the two's relationship. Building on the 2003 JLA/Avengers crossover, fans can expect this upcoming crossover to be one of the most exciting in comics. Further, fans can look forward to new ideas and artistic collaborations from beloved characters and stories from both worlds.

The two publishing companies are set to release major reboots of Superman and The Fantastic Four this summer season. Now these companies are collaborating to make history with their comic book releases.

Though the specifics are still few, fans can conjecture about which characters would show up and how these two comic behemoths would cooperate.

Marvel and DC announce 2025 crossover at ComicsPRO summit

For the comic book business, the 2025 announcement at the ComicsPRO Summit was historic. Marvel's editor-in-chief, C.B. Cebulski, asked the attendees whether they were ready for another crossover, teasing the event with a lighthearted challenge.

Following the enthusiastic reaction of the audience, DC's editor-in-chief Marie Javins, along with Cebulski, confirmed that a crossover was most certainly on course in 2025.

According to The Independent, Cebulski engaged fans by asking about the crossover of the two comic giants.

"Another crossover, a modern crossover, are you up for it? What do you think?" he said.

After hearing the agreement cheer from the audience, Javins added:

“I guess we have no choice but to do this.”

Two one-shot comics covering this crossover will be Marvel/DC from Marvel and DC/Marvel from DC. These one-shots will offer original narratives with characters from both comic worlds. Very few specifics regarding the creative teams or particular characters involved in the crossover have been released.

During the announcement, the editors reminisced about their recent work together, particularly on reprints of previous collaborations. The event promises fascinating alliances between famous heroes and villains. As the first major crossover in over two decades, it will likely be a major event in 2025.

All about ComicsPRO summit 2025

ComicsPRO is a key event in the comic book industry, where retailers, publishers, and industry professionals gather to discuss the state of the market and plan for the future.

The summit took place in Glendale, California in 2025, and gave a forum for major announcements, including the crossover. The summit's main goals are to enhance the comic book specialty market and establish a welcoming environment for every attendees.

At the 2025 ComicsPRO summit, the event saw increased attendance and engagement. Notably, the announcement of the crossover brought excitement to the crowd. Emphasizing their cooperation on reprints of past crossover stories and hinting at the next great thing in 2025, the two publishers' editors-in-chief offered their vision for the future of comics.

The summit also covered the issues confronting the comic book business, including the emergence of new distribution systems and the fall of Diamond Comic Distributors.

Notwithstanding these difficulties, ComicsPRO was a success since publishers and stores were ready to change and create new ideas. The event highlighted the comic book market's continuous vitality as well as the excitement around fresh projects, including the crossover.

