"Fantastic For Each Other" — Debate sparks as fans declare this the ultimate Marvel couple

Marvel fans are no strangers to passionate debates about their favorite superheroes and couples. However, when it comes to Susan Storm (Invisible Woman) and Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), their relationship stands out as one of the most iconic.

Reed and Susan first met in college and have grown closer over time. Their love story is complex, with both personal and superhero challenges and victories. As members of the Fantastic Four, they've faced many obstacles together, and their relationship has been key to their journey.

Recently, fans have debated whether Susan and Reed should be considered the ultimate Marvel couple, with strong opinions sparking on social media and fan forums. As the conversation around their relationship heats up, the casting of new actors to portray the couple has caught fans' attention.

A Reddit comment even summed up the sentiment, stating,

"Fantastic For Each Other" in reference to Reed and Sue.

Particularly with the recent publication of fresh Marvel posters, this comment immediately attracted attention and resulted in a flood of fan responses.

Fans also shared specific moments that highlighted the depth of their bond.

One fan remarked,

“This comic is exactly why Reed and Sue are a FANTASTIC couple.”

Another fan chimed in,

“I love that he doesn’t even have to make his eye look like a telescope or microscope, but he does it anyway cause ‘SCIENCE!’,” pointing out Reed’s quirky and dedicated nature, which makes him even more endearing to Sue.

The affection was also visible in comments such as,

“Aw they’re cute. Almost makes wanna read their comics,”

“Aww I love seeing little slice-of-life comics like this,” One more comment added.

These reactions show fans' deep affection for the couple and highlight why Reed and Sue Richards are seen as one of Marvel's ultimate couples.

All about Susan Storm and Reed Richards in Marvel

Susan Storm and Reed Richards’ relationship is as fascinating as the characters themselves. They are among the most well-known couples in the Marvel universe. Their journey began in Reed's college years when he stayed at Sue's Aunt Mary's boarding house. It was a summer that would change both of their lives forever.

The first meeting between Sue and Reed was far from a fairytale beginning. Sue was initially just a young girl, twelve years old, visiting her Aunt Mary's boarding house.

Reed, already an accomplished student working on his third doctorate, had no idea that this summer would lead to a lifelong relationship. However, over time, Reed began to notice Sue and the two gradually developed a bond. This was only the beginning of their relationship.

Susan from Marvel Comics (Image via Marvel)

Over time, their relationship evolved. In a 2016 rewrite, Reed fell for Sue, a college junior, at first sight, but Sue wasn’t immediately interested. Reed even skipped school to be with her as their love grew. After finishing school, their bond strengthened.

Reed's work on the Marvel-1 spaceship project was important, and Sue supported him even when the project faced financial trouble. Together with friends Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm, they were exposed to cosmic radiation, which created the Fantastic Four. Now, they were superheroes with shared missions and personal lives.

Being superheroes and having a personal relationship at the same time made things even more complicated. At first, Reed felt bad about the accident that gave them their powers, and Sue often had to keep the team together.

Reed and Sue went on a wedding after fighting for years. Supervillains broke up the wedding, but a lot of superheroes were there. The ceremony went on, and a new part of their lives began. They had two kids, Franklin and Valeria Richards, who were very important to their adventures.

Reed and Sue struggled throughout their relationship. The Civil War tested their marriage, but they survived. Despite the Secret Wars destroying the Multiverse, they fought together for the greater good. Their love for each other drove their work, and they never let personal issues affect their commitment.

Still, ReedSue is rather well-known; on AO3, over 350 pieces have been written about them. Still the second most written ship in the Fantastic Four tag, it shows how profoundly fans relate to their relationship.

