5 Marvel heroes who were are in a romantic relationship (& 5 who have always been single)

Marvel heroes have always had adrenaline-rushing actions with a dose of softer emotions, such as romance and friendships. Human sentiment takes center stage in superhero stories, though readers would expect only dramatic combat and battles. Marvel Comics has long wedded the brave with the sensitive, the harsh with the passionate.

Romances in Marvel Comics have not remained the same over the years. Some relationships have broken up, some have been redefined, and some have changed forever. Silver Age couples had the traditional approach of that era, while current couples are more contemporary. Moreover, Retcon has helped change the history of many couples, such as MJ knowing about Peter being Spider-Man in later stories.

Often, the romantic life of a Marvel hero depends on the whim of the writers. While some Marvel characters have steady relationships, some have multiple flings, while others stay resolutely single.

5 popular Marvel heroes who have romantic interests

Marvel characters exude energy in all aspects of life, and romantic interests are one of them. Here are five superheroes whose love lives have been worth noticing.

1) Iron Man

Ironman has a steady, loving wife in Pepper (Image via Marvel)

Tony Stark is a Marvel hero who has made a name for himself with his genius, but Pepper Potts has always been the “woman behind the successful man.” A loving relationship peppered with disagreements, Tony and Pepper must feature on the list of committed relations in the Marvel Universe.

MCU has exploited this association in three Iron Man films, two Avengers films, and also in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Starting with the first movie, Pepper is displayed as the caring, strong lady supporting Tony. The comfortable couple struck a chord with most family-loving movie-goer.

2) Captain America

Captain America has an unfulfilled but true love for Peggy (Image via Marvel)

Steve Rogers started his soldier’s life with Peggy Carter beside him. Agent Carter had her own career and ambitions well chalked out, yet decided to support Steve. She supported Rogers before the serum experiment and after that too.

So, when Steve woke up in the 21st century and decided to visit an aging Peggy in the nursing home, it came across as true love. She featured in two Captain America movies. Steve also had a brief alliance with Sharon Carter, though it did not impress the fans.

3) Spider-Man

MJ has been the romantic interest of Spider-Man (Image via Marvel)

Peter Parker’s fascination for and, later, marriage to MJ is well-known. Starting with a high school crush, Mary Jane has been a real and achievable dream for Peter. Peter has had a complicated rapport with MJ because he wants to keep the friendship intact and be the secret lover to keep his other identity undisclosed.

Retconned MJ knowing the truth about Spider-Man makes the relationship more adorable. However, the Marvel hero in alternate realities has other love interests. Moreover, in MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter is shown to have a huge crush on Liz Allan, who is both complicated and quite relatable.

4) The Hulk

Betty Ross was the first romance of the Hulk (Image via Marvel)

In The Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner catches up with his liking for Betty Ross. Though General Ross makes it difficult for the couple to come together, there is no uncertainty about the green monster’s soft emotions for the lady. However, Bruce in the later Avengers movies never mentioned Betty Ross.

Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce also had a near-close romantic occasion with another Marvel hero, Black Widow Natasha Romanov, in the Age of Ultron. Though the alliance could not continue and, with Natasha’s death, has no future, the level of rapport and understanding between them was appreciable.

5) Ant-Man

The Wasp is the Ant-Man's love interest as well as his wife (Image via Marvel)

They share a typical action movie affair. It starts with the girl hating the guy and a lot of verbal fighting. The banter helps the girl see the golden heart of the guy behind the rough exterior. They accept that some feelings exist for each other, and the romantic relationship is officially on.

Both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily have portrayed this relationship well. What is worth mentioning is that Scott Lang developed a lot of respect for Hope, The Wasp, even before he fell for her. The Marvel hero fell for one of the toughest female characters in the MCU.

5 Marvel heroes who decided to stay single

Some Marvel heroes have not taken the path of romantic love due to their love for their duties. Five such duty-loving characters are listed below.

1) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel chooses to stay single (Image via Marvel)

For Carol Danvers, duty comes first. She is always needed somewhere in the universe to battle evil. This leaves no time for softer emotions in the Marvel hero’s life. She has little memory of her life before becoming a soldier and has had no romantic interests on Earth. Moreover, she did not build any ties while living in Hala or working for the Kree Empire.

With only work-related associations and no true friends in her life, Captain Marvel is unlikely to have any romantic associations even in the future.

2) Wong

Wong is committed to mysticism and magic (Image via Marvel)

The sorcerer supreme is a dedicated mystic, and romance has no place in his existence. His aim in life is to fight all the unworldly dangers threatening Earth. Belonging to the organization of sorcery and mysticism, it is likely that Wong has been learning magic most of the time. Moreover, many such organizations have an oath of commitment, and this Marvel hero may have sworn one too.

His bromance with Doctor Strange is heartening for fans, and it is clear that he will let nothing come into the path of duty.

3) The Winter Soldier

Bucky Barnes has been too busy to look for love (Image via Marvel)

With a dynamic life, Bucky Barnes did not have much time for any romance to flourish. From being away due to supposed death to being brainwashed into a killing machine to transforming into an Avenger, his plate has been too full.

As such, Bucky was interested in Sam’s sister and managed to go on just one date. However, no steady love interest or relationship has materialized in this Marvel hero’s life, though there may be hope in the future.

4) Valkyrie

The new queen of Asgard, Valkyrie, has other duties over romance (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Asgardian lady fighter briefly seemed to be Thor’s love interest, but it was not to be. The warrior spent her youth hunting, drinking, and partying. As such, this Marvel hero does not seem to have developed any emotional ties during those formative years. Now, as the queen of the new Asgard, Valkyrie will have even less time to dedicate to romance.

5) The Black Widow – Yelena

Yelena Belova has just come out of the Black Widow mission (Image via Marvel)

Most trainees in the Black Widow program use their charm as a fighting tactic, not for any romantic alliance. Recently introduced to the Marvel Universe, Yelena Belova has spent all the previous years as a brainwashed Black Widow agent.

Her sister, another Black Widow, Natasha, was interested in Bruce Banner. Given that this Marvel hero has finally reunited with her family, she has a future to look forward to. Her future may hold romantic alliances.

