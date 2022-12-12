5 Side characters in the MCU who need their own spin-off

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) features a plethora of memorable main characters and villains, from the technologically savvy Iron Man and the elusive Black Widow to the destructive Mad Titan Thanos and the world-weary warlord, the Mandarin.

However, the MCU is also noted for creating several memorable side characters, such as Wong and Valkyrie, who have become so popular with fans that they keep pushing Marvel to give them their own solo projects.

This listicle will dive into five characters that need their own spin-offs.

Note: This listicle is solely based on the writer's opinion.

Five supporting MCU characters who need their own starring vehicle

1) Wong

Wong in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (image via Marvel Studios)

In the MCU films, primarily in Doctor Strange's two solo flicks, Wong is his trusty best friend and mentor, who guides Strange on how to cast certain spells and how he must be careful when tampering with natural laws. He also became the Sorcerer Supreme after Strange was blipped for five years.

Wong has faced a surge in popularity since becoming a Nick Fury-like character in Phase 4, having appeared in some notable projects such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where he fights the Abomination and recruits Shang-Chi to meet the Avengers in the after-credits scene. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, he warns Strange against using the memory-wipe spell, and in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, he finds himself in the middle of some legal issues and requires the titular character's help.

It would be really great for Wong and his popularity if he got his own solo MCU project, either involving shenanigans with Madisynn from She-Hulk or leading the sorcerers at Kamar-Taj in facing a new enemy.

2) Man-Thing

Man-Thing in Marvel Comics (image via Marvel)

Man-Thing became a fan favorite following his appearance in the Werewolf by Night special. His cute demeanor and cool power of burning someone to death via touch allowed him to steal the shots and scenes he was in. His cute friendship with Jack Russell and their banter were also a wholesome sight to see.

Man-Thing is an MCU character that needs his own spin-off following the overwhelmingly negative reception to his 2005 flick. The spin-off could see Man-Thing tackling monsters related to his realm, which would make for some cool visual effects.

3) Yondu Udonta

Yondu Udonta and Baby Groot in a poster for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (image via Marvel Studios)

Yondu is a key part of both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians Vol. 2, where his parental and shaky mentorial relationship with Peter Quill (Star-Lord) serves as one of the highlights. The emotional connection does not become very significant until Yondu sacrifices himself to save Peter from Ego, delivering this chilling but emotional line:

"He may have been your father boy. But he wasn't your daddy."

Despite his death in the mainline MCU, interest in his character grew following his appearance in What If...?, where he served as a mentor to the T'Challa version of Star-Lord, and later after he made a fleeting cameo in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Yondu is yet another character who deserves his own spin-off, which would not only be fun to watch but also help us understand his character a bit more.

4) Okoye

Okoye in a poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (image via Marvel Studios)

Okoye is another character that won fans' hearts following her appearances in Black Panther and the last two Avengers films. Her character only gained more depth in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her somewhat stoic demeanor and unbending nature made her interesting.

While the show centered around the people of Wakanda is in development via Ryan Coogler's production company, Proximity Media, which is also co-producing Ironheart, it is unknown if Okoye will be the lead. Even so, Okoye is an MCU character who definitely needs a show to herself, which can help flesh out other parts of her character.

5) Scarlet Scarab (Layla El-Faouly)

Scarlet Scarab (Layla El-Faouly) in Moon Knight (image via Marvel Studios)

Layla El-Faouly was an interesting addition to the Moon Knight series, as she helped expand the lore of the titular main character and, by extension, also of the MCU. She is Marc Spector's wife, who is aware of his dual identity and is an archeologist by profession, though she is initially unaware of his split-personality disorder.

She became an interesting facet of the show thanks to her background, her father Abdallah's murder, and how all of that tied into her relationship with Marc.

For a majority of the show, Layla is more or less second fiddle to Marc's mission until she gets her moment to shine when she becomes Taweret's avatar, The Scarlet Scarab, and helps Marc and Khonshu take down Arthur Harrow and Ammit. Even then, she remained a side character.

Scarlet Scarab's cool flight abilities and Layla's empathetic and determined behavior open doors to different ways the character can be taken, which can be explored in her own show, movie, or even a special.

Which side characters do you think should get their own spin-off? Let us know in the comments below.

