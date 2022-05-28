How was Scarlett Scarab originally left out of Moon Knight series? Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight offers details

Since Moon Knight premiered on Disney Plus, almost everyone who has seen the show couldn't stop themselves from discussing the plot. It's also worth pointing out that we have not seen anything like this before.

It's been a while since the show concluded. However, if you are someone who would not miss an opportunity to know what happened during the making of Moon Knight or how the characters came into existence, then we're here to shed some light on that.

Marvel Studios: Assembled is a Disney Plus segment that reveals the making of several fan-favorite shows. Episode 9 of the show showcased how fan-favorite actors playing the Moon Knight, Steven Grant, Arthur Harrow, and the rest of the characters played their respective roles and what their mindsets were.

Suddenly, fans realized that Taweret's avatar Scarlet Scarab was initially left out by the show makers. And after encountering this surprising news, fans couldn't keep calm and were looking for more details about this shocking exposure.

Scarlet Scarab wasn't originally planned to appear on

Moon Knight

With Moon Knight, Marvel got its first-ever Egyptian Superhero in the form of Layla's Scarlet Scarab. However, the Superhero appeared in the show's last episode, and we did not get much time to appreciate her.

Still, she has left her mark on every Marvel fan's heart. So, as we now know, this character wasn't planned to appear on the show, so what exactly made the creators introduce her eventually?

Marvel Studios: Assembled sees Mohamed Diab, Moon Knight's director, speak behind the scenes:

"The show didn't start with the Scarlet Scarab. But seeing May (Calamawy) and developing her as an Egyptian character step-by-step, the idea came up, let's make her into a superhero. Right now, Marvel is the world to a lot of people, kids, and teens. To be a part of that world means you exist. Representation really, this word has been thrown right and left, but having someone like this on screen, defending good, that's the kind of story that brings people together."

In continuation to that, Grant Curtis, the show's executive producer, revealed that there was zero chance of introducing an Egyptian superhero named Scarlet Scarab to the Marvel universe.

Traditionally, it was supposed to be a male character who steals Egyptian artifacts from influential people and gives them back to their rightful owners. However, the plan changed considering the show's demands.

Talking about the whole thing, actress May Calamawy (Layla/Scarlet Scarab) stated that the entire plan came into existence while filming the scene. She also added:

Mohamed (Diab, director) and Antonia (Salib, Taweret actress) went to the makeup trailer 30 minutes before we were going to film. And Mohamed said:

"'Well, you see, in the Chamber of Gods, most of them, like embody the God. So can you just copy Antonia and memorize her lines and then embody Taweret?' And I was like 'okay.'"

Accompanying her, Salib added:

"It was so much fun working on the physicality with May. As we were both playing the scene out and she was copying my movements that I do when I'm Taweret and my intonations."

Disney Plus: Assembled is available on Disney Plus (Image via Marvel Studios)

All the episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled are available on Disney Plus. So, if you want to explore the behind-the-scenes of your favorite shows, then what are you waiting for?

