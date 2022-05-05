Did Marvel just introduce Scarlet Scarab with Moon Knight finale? Exploring Layla El-Faouly's superhero avatar

The finale episode of Moon Knight just got aired and has everyone chanting Layla El-Faoul's name! Moon Knight's Layla Abdallah El-Faouly is a very talented archeologist and the wife of Marc Spector.

Layla is a new character in the MCU who has no mentions in the comics whatsoever! However, her character is inspired by Marc Spector's wife in the comics, Marlene Alraune.

Layla Abdallah El-Faouly in Moon Knight!

Viewers first saw Layla trying to find her husband, who has been missing for months. However, she eventually meets her husband Steven Grant's alter and discovers that he has a dissociative identity disorder! (While Steven gets shocked upon knowing Layla's identity and how pretty she is!)

Then we see Layla teaming up with Grant as well as Spector to stop the former bearer of the title, "Moon Knight" Arthur Harrow! We also see Layla finding out that Spector is responsible for her father's, Abdallah El-Faouly's death (who died in the series the same way he did in the comics).

Layla El-Faoul and Steven Grant (Image via Marvel Cinematic Universe)

In the series, Abdallah El-Faouly is represented as an archeologist, but in the comics, he (Abdul Faoul) was the original Egyptian hero, Scarlet Scarab. He becomes the Scarlet Scarab by using the ruby scarab (an ancient and sacred magical artifact).

The scarab gives him an exceptional set of powers, including superhuman strength and durability, flight, the ability to fire concussive bursts of mystical energy, and sap of the opponent's power on contact. (Yes, it is not just used for directions!)

Later in the series, we see Layla make a deal with Taweret to become her Avatar, Scarlet Scarab, to win the fight against the mighty Arthur Harrow alongside Moon Knight.

Tawaret (Image via Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Taweret, the goddess of fertility and life, is shown as a relatively friendly, polite, and optimistic character in the series. Having powers like soul manipulation, power bestowal, immortality, and remote possession, she helps the characters in the story however she can!

Which is how she played her role in making Layla the legendary scarlet scarab! Tawaret being commonly associated with women and the gift of childbirth, and Layla being the daughter of the original scarlet scarab also makes her the perfect choice for power.

Establishing Layla's character as a scarlet scarab has made the Moon Knight series even more fascinating, and we cannot wait to find out what happens in the next season! What about you?

Edited by Yasho Amonkar