Marvel: Is Jessica Gao to blame for She-Hulk's absolute failure?

Jessica Gao, the head writer for Disney's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has been the subject of criticism since the show premiered. Marvel fans and viewers have either sided with the show's supporters or its detractors. In a similar vein, there are differing views on whether Jessica should bear responsibility for the series' failure, which had promised so much.

High expectations might have been one of the many factors that hindered the series' success. Bad CGI, dancing in the office, and breaking the fourth wall all drew criticism. The humor and the ending were also unpopular with many viewers.

Did Jessica Gao do justice to the characterization of She-Hulk?

She-Hulk is a practising attorney (Image vis Disney+)

Jessica Gao, the Emmy-winning writer behind She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, may be to blame for the fans' dissatisfaction. From the beginning of the show to the end, the Marvel show, which is her latest work, has managed to irk some die-hard fans.

The first episode's depiction of Jennifer Walters' transformation into She Hulk and how she acquired the Hulk's traits has been altered from the comic book version. In the comics, after a shootout, Hulk transfuses his blood into Jennifer to save her life. The series portrayed it as the Hulk accidentally spilling blood on Jennifer's open wound. This change has displeased readers of the original comic.

The post-credit sequence of episode 3 shows She-Hulk dancing in her office with Megan Thee Stallion. This is one of several things that did not sit well with conservative audiences. Furthermore, moviegoers accustomed to high-quality VFX and CGI were unimpressed with the CGI in this scene.

Many fans were underwhelmed by the show's comedic elements. There are also those who objected to the fourth wall being broken. This is a performance convention in which fiction meets reality, with a character frequently acknowledging the audience's presence by breaking down the wall that separates fictional characters from the real, material world.

She-Hulk has some funny moments (Image credit Disney+ and The Hindu)

Furthermore, the finale had She-Hulk taking a jab at Marvel’s creations. This was another fourth wall-breaking frame where Jennifer draws attention to Marvel’s typical endings, huge VFX spectacles, a lack of character building, etc. This honesty stunned most Marvel enthusiasts.

priya 🤍 @notyouravglolai just finished watching she-hulk. first off, i liked the talking to the camera moments like the office. but then you got the whole fourth wall shattering finale and the whole buildup that they did across 8 episodes about her blood just went poof. just finished watching she-hulk. first off, i liked the talking to the camera moments like the office. but then you got the whole fourth wall shattering finale and the whole buildup that they did across 8 episodes about her blood just went poof.

All of these factors may have contributed to the series' declining ratings. Some fans believe Jessica Gao did not do her homework properly and misinterpreted the character. Jessica, on the other hand, has attempted to do justice to the Hulk and She-Hulk characters.

Who is Jessica Gao?

Jessica Gao is the executive producer, creator, and chief scriptwriter of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She was selected for the role in November 2019. In an interview with The Wrap, Jessica told how she had pitched for three major Marvel projects but was rejected. She attributes these rejections as the cause for landing She-Hulk.

Jessica claims to have had a long-standing affinity for the character of She-Hulk, which frequently crept into her pitches for other characters. She was happy to finally delve into the creative process that went behind the creation of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Since the series was also going to have comedy in it, Gao, with her humorous approach and comic timing, fit the bill.

Jessica Gao already has famous projects to her credit. She has handled the Rick and Morty series. The writer also has Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and The Mighty B! to her acclaim.

How does She-Hulk rank in the popularity charts?

She-Hulk strives to keep her law career (Image credit Disney+)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, written by Jessica Gao, is not receiving much positive response from the audience. With a 47% score from viewers, this may well be the lowest rating for a Marvel show. Though it received a critics' rating of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an average rating of 5/10 on IMDb. Overall, the show has not been well received.

Is Jessica Gao responsible for the ratings of She-Hulk?

Jessica Gao portrayed She-Hulk in her own unique way, slightly deviating from the original storyline. Through her creative efforts, Gao has attempted to portray this character not as an action figure but in a humorous manner. By incorporating the fourth wall and questioning the tricks of the parent organization, Marvel Studios, she has also challenged some conventional modes of portrayal common in Marvel.

On the negative side of the She-Hulk presentation, the CGI used in the show is unsatisfactory. Similarly, many fans weren't impressed with the jokes either, as previously highlighted. Her attempts at comedy weren't universally appreciated by fans. However, it would be unkind and erroneous to pile the blame for the non-acceptance of She-Hulk on Jessica Gao.

Maybe the portrayal of a character wielding a superpower but not interested in ‘the larger good’, is way ahead of its time. In the future, she might win more support and acceptance.

Poll : 0 votes