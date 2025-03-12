James Gunn shares Jason Momoa’s fiery one-word text after his DC studios promotion

James Gunn's recent revelation about his text exchange with Jason Momoa has caused quite a stir. After it was announced that Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as co-heads of DC Studios, Momoa sent an exciting one-word text to Gunn:

Ad

“f****ing Lobo.”

Gunn's social media comment shows their relationship as they start a new DC Universe chapter.

James Gunn's tweet about his text exchange with Jason Momoa (Image via X/@JamesGunn)

Momoa’s enthusiasm for the character wasn’t new. Over the years, the actor made it clear that Lobo was his dream role. Fans of the DC Universe have always thought Momoa's larger-than-life personality and unique style made him the perfect intergalactic anti-hero. This text exchange shows the actor's close ties with DC Studios' new heads.

Ad

Trending

Now that Momoa's casting as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set for release in June 2026, fans are excitedly awaiting what promises to be a true and entertaining rendition of the character.

In addition to verifying Momoa's role, Gunn's piece illuminated the artistic path that resulted in the actor's casting. The concept is clearly exciting since both Gunn and Momoa share their enthusiasm for bringing Lobo to the big screen.

Ad

James Gunn discloses Jason Momoa texted him about Lobo after DC Studios picked him as co-head

Ad

When James Gunn took over as co-head of DC Studios in late 2022, one of the first texts he received was from Jason Momoa.

Momoa's long-standing ambition to depict the notorious extraterrestrial bounty hunter was expressed in the straightforward yet fervent text. Gunn shared this conversation with supporters, which heightened the excitement around the upcoming DC Universe chapter.

In response to Momoa’s text, Gunn expressed his agreement with the actor’s enthusiasm, stating,

Ad

“Dude, I’ve said you should be Lobo for years, no lie.”

This conversation was more than fun. It began a collaborative connection that led to Momoa's appointment as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Momoa loved the character, and fans had been asking him to play him for years.

He was perfect for the job due to his looks, demeanor, and Lobo passion. Momoa easily brought Lobo's brazen, larger-than-life attitude to the screen, not just fitting the look.

Ad

Read More: Who is Jason Momoa's villain in Fast X? How he connects to Fast Five?

The evolution of Lobo’s role in the DC Universe

Ad

While the announcement of Jason Momoa as Lobo came in December 2024, Gunn had already been on the same page with the actor. Their text exchange made it clear that both had always seen Momoa as the perfect fit for the role.

The casting of Jason Momoa as Lobo made sense given Gunn's vision for the DC Universe and his passion for the character. This cooperation will bring something new to the DCU for the actor's and character's fans.

Ad

Gunn wanted to highlight peripheral DCU figures like Lobo's anarchic energy and anti-hero attitude. The upcoming Supergirl film will change the DCU, but her function is unknown. The character's debut makes the 2026 film more anticipated.

Also Read: James Gunn Superman logo revealed: Exploring the comic book that inspired the logo

Gunn’s shared memory of the text exchange reveals how long Momoa has been connected to Lobo, making his casting feel like destiny. For more updates and stories of DC Universe and DC Studios, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback