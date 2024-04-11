James Gunn Superman logo revealed: Exploring the comic book that inspired the logo

The first look at the new logo for James Gunn's Superman film was officially shown at CinemaCon, and it looks like the filmmaker is going all in with Alex Ross' logo from Kingdom Come for the character. The logo is a slicker version of the classic Man of Steel logo in the comics, and rather than having the panels filled out with black, it will feature a much brighter yellow.

The first suit reveals for the Man of Steel in Superman featured the same logo as well, with a yellow outline running alongside it. While the logo itself might not have a thematic reasoning behind it aside from being the symbol of hope in the source material, it is attached to one of the most critically acclaimed DC comics - written by Mark Waid and drawn by Alex Ross - that saw some DC superheroes go down a darker path.

Exploring the Kingdom Come comic that inspired the Superman (2025) logo

Kingdom Come was first released in 1996 as a four-issue miniseries and was published under DC's Elseworlds label. The book was written by Mark Waid and drawn by Alex Ross, and it was written by Waid in direct response to the growing trend of violent superheroes at the time. The main intention he had with it was to show that superheroes can be good again.

The story picks up some 20 odd years into the future and sees most of the Justice League and the old guard of superheroes retired. However, in their place, a much violent, younger, and newer guard of superheroes has made their presence known. They have also showcased that their moral compass is flawed.

This causes the Justice League and the old guard to suit up once more to prove that heroes can be hopeful again, thus pitting them against the new guard of anti-heroes. It all leads to a battle that will determine the future of the planet.

In the comic, Superman can be seen wearing a red and black version of the Kryptonian logo that is much different in style when compared to the classic Man of Steel logo. The reason behind the color scheme is due to Lois Lane dying in this universe after Joker attacked the daily planet. The darker colors symbolize Superman being left without any hope.

Superman (2025) won't be the first time this logo will be used in live-action

James Gunn's upcoming film won't be the first time that the logo will have been used in live-action. It was previously used in CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, where Brandon Routh returned to play the DC superhero and donned a suit that had the Kingdom Come logo on it as well.

While the Kingdom Come logo is being used for the Superman suit, it might not mean that the story will directly follow the comic book. Recently, Clark Kent actor David Corenswet mentioned that the vibes of the upcoming film are similar to All-Star Superman and Superman for All Seasons, although the story is still its own thing.

Corenswet will be joined in the film by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and more. The film releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.