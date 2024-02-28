"Looks amazing" - Fans go gaga as the "S" logo for Superman: Legacy seems to be inspired by Kingdom Come

Recently, James Gunn revealed that the table read for Superman: Legacy has taken place. While this is great news that the film is approaching close to the commencement of shooting, what is even more exciting is that fans may have received their first look at what the Superman logo might look like for Legacy, and this might be just great news for Alex Ross enthusiasts.

Revealed by Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl in Superman: Legacy, it looks like the classic "S" logo will be the one donned by the character in the classic comic book, Kingdom Come. While it's not officially confirmed yet that that might be the logo, fans are still excited to see what it might mean for the film.

Fans geek out over the potential Kingdom Come logo for Superman: Legacy

Expand Tweet

The Superman: Legacy logo was found on Isabela Merced's Instagram story, when she posted a photo from the table read of the script. The script and the name tags featured the logo from Kingdom Come, which led fans to speculate that maybe Legacy might just be going with the logo from the comic, much to the delight of many.

The Kingdom Come Superman logo is a sleek reinvention of the classic Superman shield. It also has a red and black color to it, rather than the red and yellow, and while the logo works for the context of the story there, it's just a really fun reinvention in general.

Here is what fans had to say on X about the matter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It certainly does look like fans are happy to see that the Kingdom Come logo might be used for the film.

What is Kingdom Come about?

Expand Tweet

Kingdom Come is a very influential DC comics story that features many of the heavy hitters like Superman, Batman, and more. It tells a subversive story that resonates a lot with fans and sees the old guard of DC pitted against the newer generation of heroes. It was written by Mark Waid and drawn by Alex Ross.

In Kingdom Come, the newer generation of heroes have become rash, reckless, and violent toward the villains. The old guard doesn't appreciate this, and they engage in a battle that will help decide the future of Earth as well.

While it's entirely possible that the Kingdom Come logo for the Superman: Legacy table read could have just been a placeholder logo, it tracks with what has been said about the film so far.

Rumors have stated that Superman: Legacy will follow a younger Superman who is thrust into a world where superheroes already operate. Seeing as those heroes include members of the Authority and more, the film could go in the direction where Superman is at direct odds with the superheroes as he doesn't approve of their violent ways. In that context, the Kingdom Come logo could definitely work.

However, if true, this won't be the first time a live-action Superman will be seen in that version of the shield, as when Brandon Routh returned to play Kal-El in CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, his suit featured the Kingdom Come logo on it as well.

Legacy is also poised to be filming soon, so it is only a matter of time before we get our first look at what David Corenswet's Superman might look like. The film, directed by James Gunn, releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.