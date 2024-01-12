Who plays Dina in The Last of Us season 2? All about the new addition to the cast

A certain update about the imminent Season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us, has been making rounds on the internet. The show, based on the video game of the same name, has already been proclaimed as the greatest game-based TV series to have ever been created.

With an uber-talented cast headlined by Pedro Pascal, the showrunners effectively ensured that the series succeeded in checking all the stops required to make a true masterpiece. Fans will be delighted to know that the acclaimed Isabela Merced is now rumored to be joining the cast.

The actress has been seen in a range of critically acclaimed projects in the past and is expected to take up the role of Dina, who, as The Last of Us gamers will know, will play a huge part in the upcoming season.

Isabela Merced to join The Last of Us Season 2 cast

Created based on The Last of Us video game series by Naughty Dog, a few updates have already been revealed with regard to the cast of the upcoming season. That is in the form of Kaitlin Dever, who is also confirmed to be part of the cast.

However, Isabela Merced, previously seen in projects such as The Transformers and Madame Web, will be taking up the role of Dina, in Season 2. A new love interest for Ellie and a former partner of Jesse from the series, gaming fans will be well aware about the kind of struggles Dina undergoes, in a bid to survive the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us.

Merced’s character will, if the series stays true to the source material, be shown as a non-violent woman who continuously struggles with the violence prevalent in the world of The Last of Us. Creators Craig Marzin and Neil Druckmann, who have effectively hit jackpot after jackpot concerning the casting on the show, are confident that Merced will also be incredibly successful, according to the LA Times:

"Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous, and instantly lovable. You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family.”

Hence, the two creators believe that the actress perfectly captures the essence of Diana, who will be forced to make many difficult decisions that will be against her stringent moral principles, as she defines them.

Fans will also be well aware that The Last of Us II Online game saw Diana’s role being played by Westworld actress Shannon Woodward. However, the new interpretation of the character, along with the confidence the creators have expressed, is bound to excite fans.

Of course, there is still a comprehensive period of time to wait for viewers hoping to watch the iconic Season 2. While production is expected to begin sometime around February 2024, The Last of Us Season 2 is only expected to be released sometime in 2025.