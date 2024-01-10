Do you need to play The Last of Us Part 1 before the upcoming remaster?

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to receive a remastered version for the PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024. Part 2 is a direct sequel to The Last of Us, taking place some years after the conclusion of the first arc. Some gamers picking up the second game in the series may be confused as to whether they need to play through Part 1 to understand the story.

While Part 2 can be enjoyed as a standalone title, it is highly recommended to play the Part 1 remaster before trying the sequel. Read on to learn why.

Note: Major spoilers for The Last of Us series will follow. This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Can you still play The Last of Us Part 2 without playing through the first game?

Part 2 can be played without delving too deep into the first game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 can be enjoyed as a standalone game despite being a direct sequel to Part 1. The title does a good job of introducing characters and providing sufficient background information to newcomers so they do not miss out on much.

That said, interested readers can catch up to the events of the first game by watching/reading a summary of its plot online. Another good alternative is to watch HBO’s TV series based on the same.

Why you should play The Last of Us Part 1, regardless

Part 1 is an exceptional game that all players should try regardless (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Playing through the first game is highly recommended. The original Last of Us is one of the best games to be released in the seventh generation of game consoles and remains among the best examples of a video game transforming into a narrative device to this day. The Last of Us depicts a brutal story set in a post-apocalyptic world that has succumbed to the mutated Cordyceps fungi, rendering infected individuals into mindless, flesh-eating zombies. Stepping into the shoes of Joel Miller, players are tasked with escorting a young girl known as Ellie across the country with the hopes of creating a cure.

What follows is an emotional, gut-wrenching journey on grief, loss, and acceptance that is sure to tug at heartstrings.

Playing through the first game will create a deeper understanding of the returning characters in the second title, as well as provide crucial information on the current state of events - given that Part 2 is a direct sequel.

Part 1 is also considered by a large portion of the playerbase to be a superior game, mostly due to the divisive nature of Part 2’s ending.

The original PlayStation 3 version of the game received a remaster for the PlayStation 4 on July 29, 2014. This was shortly followed by a complete remake for the PlayStation 5, featuring enhanced visuals and more refined gameplay elements. Dubbed “Part 1” of The Last of Us series, the remake is also available to purchase on the PC, making it even more accessible.

Regardless of continuity, Part 1 remains a solid game to try out, even in 2024 - especially with the release of the remaster of Part 2.