The Last of Us Part II Remastered is set to release next week. This game builds on the solid foundation laid down by the original game. It takes place a few years after the events of the first and puts you in the shoes of Ellie, who is now all grown up. She makes for an interesting protagonist and feels better than Joel, who feels slow because of his bulky body.

Despite the harsh criticism from internet trolls, The Last of Us Part II won the GOTY award in 2020. The gameplay is very similar to the first entry except for the challenges it poses. This game can get difficult if you go in blind, which makes for a frustrating experience.

If you're looking to give it a go, given below are five things to know before you start The Last of Us Part II

1) Exploration

Exploring the world always pays off in The Last of Us Part II (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The areas that the story takes you through in The Last of Us Part II are often larger than in the original game. It is an action-adventure game, and the exploration is part of the experience. Resources are scarce; you will constantly run out of bullets and crafting materials. The best way to alleviate this issue is by exploring.

On your first playthrough, you might be tempted to rush through most segments, but that would be a mistake. Diligently exploring the environment around you will reward you with plenty of resources to craft with, along with some essentials like bullets and healing items. So, always explore and be on the lookout for items.

2) Bottles and bricks are your best friends

Bottles and bricks will go a long way towards helping you get out of tough spaces (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As we just mentioned, an empty ammo clip is a constant occurrence in The Last of Us Part II. More often than not, you will run out of bullets in the middle of combat. Now, your best option to tackle this is to be on the lookout for bottles and bricks. These items are the only things you will find in abundance; this works in your favor because they can be used as distractions.

Anytime you run out of bullets, you can sneak away, reset, and throw a random brick or bottle to distract your enemies. This will give you a short window to sneak past them and will save your life more often than you expect it to. It is a crucial practice if you're playing on an increased difficulty. Always be on the lookout for bottles and bricks.

3) Molotovs

Molotovs can wipe out multiple enemies at once (Image via The Last of Us Part II)

Who doesn't love using Molotovs in a zombie game? People who play this game sure do. The Last of Us Part II will always stack the odds against you by pitting you against multiple infected and human enemies. Since resources are scarce, a shootout isn't always the best course of action, so what are your other options?

Well, you can always try to sneak past enemies, but this is a video game, and where is the fun in that? One alternative is to throw a bottle to stack up your enemies in one spot and then hit them with a Molotov. This works fantastically against infected enemies. Investing your resources in Molotovs is a great way to make the game more enjoyable.

4) Weapon upgrading

Be careful when upgrading weapons in The Last of Us Part II (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Upgrading your weapons is an excellent way to strengthen your character as you progress through The Last of Us Part II. Always look for spare parts because these are used to upgrade your weapons. You can do so to fit your style of play. But, some upgrades should always be prioritized regardless of how you plan on playing the game.

The first two things you should upgrade for any weapon are sway and ammo capacity. On the one hand, sway helps to improve your accuracy and reduce recoil, this works great for any gun. On the other hand, upgrading ammo capacity will allow you to fire more shots before a reload is required, which can be the difference between life and death in this game.

5) Stealth is the way

Stealth is king in The Last of Us Part II (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sneaking is how the game is supposed to be played. With how well done the stealth mechanics are, they could give even the best stealth games a run for their money.

Ellie is very vulnerable and can often be killed extremely quickly. You will have a tough time enjoying the game if you approach situations with guns blazing at all times. The large areas where most action segments occur have been carefully designed to encourage a stealthy approach.

Despite it being a little weak at first, you can upgrade stealth through the skill tree, making it a very viable option. If a particular segment is troubling you, try sticking to the shadows and thinning the crowd with stealth. It will make for a much more enjoyable experience and prevent tilt.