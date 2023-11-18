The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered officially announced: Release date, pre-order details, and more explored

PlayStation recently announced the existence of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. The game's announcement came with a dedicated trailer, giving players a look at the visual upgrade that they can expect from the PlayStation 5 exclusive. Surprisingly, the title comes with a paid upgrade plan for those who already own the sequel on PS4.

PlayStation also revealed The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's release date and pre-order details. The pre-orders for the game are yet to go live on the PlayStation 5. Much like other PlayStation exclusives, the title is available in different editions.

Here's everything to know about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, including its release date, pre-orders, and more.

What is the release date for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is scheduled to be released on January 19, 2024, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. While there have been some rumors surrounding a potential PC version in the works, it's yet to be officially announced by Naughty Dog or PlayStation. Pre-orders for the game are scheduled to go live on December 5, 2023.

Much like the recently released The Last of Us Part 1 (remake) for the PS5, the upcoming remaster is available as a standalone purchase for new players. However, there's also a dedicated upgrade path for those who already own the PS4 version of the sequel.

If you already own the game on PlayStation 4, you can simply upgrade to the Standard Edition of the remaster for $10. This falls in line with other PS4 to PS upgrades, such as Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Death Stranding Director's Cut, God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Players will also be able to import their saves from the PlayStation 4 version to the PS5 remaster.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered editions and prices

The upcoming remaster from Naughty Dog will be available in two different versions, a $70 Standard Edition and the more expensive WLF Edition, which features the base game, steelbook, enamel pins, a Washington Liberation Front Patch, and a total of 47 Society of Champions trading cards, including eight holographic cards.

Price details for the WLF Edition are yet to be revealed. For now, it is exclusively available directly from PlayStation (PS Direct) in select markets (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Austria). More details about the remaster will be revealed close to its release next year.