5 best stealth action games to play while waiting for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of the 2004 classic Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The remake aims to stay true to the original while introducing several gameplay and visual improvements, bringing it in line with modern AAA releases. MGS Delta is set to release worldwide sometime in 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Expectations are sky-high for the remake, and readers eagerly waiting for its release can choose to play some of the older Metal Gear Solid titles to keep up with its expansive lore. Alternatively, they can delve into some other equally good stealth action games. A list of five such impressive games can be found in this article.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Hitman 3, Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, and three other games to play before Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater releases

1) Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Snake vs Big Boss (Image via Steam)

The best way to prepare for the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta is to play through the 2004 release it is based on. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is considered by many to be the best in the series, and for good reason.

Snake Eater follows protagonist Naked Snake in 1964, in an alternative version of the Cold War. The title represents series creator Hideo Kojima at his finest, incorporating clever game design with a brilliant story that is revered by many to this day.

Admittedly, while the game's age can be a barrier for many due to its weird camera controls, mods and tweaks can help enhance the experience. Snake Eater is available via the Master Collection (Vol. 1) on most modern platforms.

2) Hitman 3

Agent 47 in Hitman Freelancer (Image via Steam)

Released in 2021, Hitman 3 is the newest entry in the series of stealth games. The game features a sandbox-styled game environment, where players are encouraged to find creative ways to assassinate their targets. Each level can be replayed using various styles and is reminiscent of modern MGS games in this regard.

Readers itching for some stealth action can play the game while they wait for MGS Delta to finally release. Hitman 3 is available as “Hitman: World of Assassination” with additional content on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

3) Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Chaos Theory is a great MGS alternative (Image via Steam)

Considered by many to be the best in the Splinter Cell series, Chaos Theory was released in 2005 for the Nintendo Gamecube, PlayStation 2, and the original Xbox console. Players step into protagonist Sam Fisher's shoes, as he must work from the shadows and defuse a war between nations.

Chaos Theory perfects the gameplay of its predecessors, offering even more intricate stealth systems coupled with smarter AI. The Splinter Cell series has always been a great alternative to MGS, offering compelling narratives and refined gameplay.

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory is available on PC via Steam.

4) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (and Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes)

Venom Snake emerges (Image via Steam)

The newest entries in the MGS franchise, both The Phantom Pain and Ground Zeroes are excellent action-stealth games to try out before MGS Delta releases. Players can expect MGS Delta to have similar, refined gameplay built on the same game engine. Being accustomed to the gameplay loop of modern MGS titles is sure to help when MGS Delta ultimately releases.

Despite its admittedly unfinished nature, MGSV remains a narrative spectacle, detailing the origins of Venom Snake and linking the Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid franchises. MGSV and Ground Zeroes are available for the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

5) Thief: The Dark Project (also known as Thief Gold)

Despite it's age, Thief remains one of the best stealth games to date (Image via Steam)

Released in 1998, Thief: The Dark project can be considered to be one of the best stealth games released to this day. Players take on the role of master thief Garret as they explore the steampunk-esque City. The game takes place in a first-person perspective, with active combat being heavily discouraged in favor of stealth.

Like another entry in this list, Thief also possesses intelligent AI-controlled NPCs and enemies who actively react to Garret and his movements. The game was a massive critical success and is also considered one of the best games to have been made.

More information about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Teased first during the PlayStation showcase on May 24, 2023, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was met with a positive response from fans of the series. The remake marks Konami’s first major entry into the MGS franchise after the negatively-received Metal Gear Survive. Coupled with their recent push towards mobile and pachinko-styled games, fans cannot be blamed for being cautiously optimistic about MGS Delta.

Regardless, MGS Delta should be quite a treat for fans of the series, assuming Konami manages to recreate what made the original so unique. For more related news, check out our Esports and Gaming section.