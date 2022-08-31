What to expect from Alex Ross' Fantastic Four : Full Circle graphic novel? All details explored

With a new film in development, and a new comic from acclaimed artist Alex Ross, the Fantastic Four are set to have a glorious few years at Marvel.

With the graphic novel, which was announced by The Hollywood Reporter in an exclusive first look, Alex Ross is set to return to long-form comics after a really long time.

Fantastic Four: Full Circle promises to be an exciting new story from Alex Ross, and will be releasing this September. It sure is a great time to be a fan of Marvel's first family, and it looks like the comic is going to be a celebration of all these characters.

Here, we take a look at what to expect from the upcoming graphic novel.

Alex Ross' Fantastic Four: Full Circle kicks off on a rainy night in Manhattan

Cool Comic Art @CoolComicArt Alex Ross Fantastic Four : Full Circle is out tomorrow in comic shops. I cannot wait to check this out Alex Ross Fantastic Four : Full Circle is out tomorrow in comic shops. I cannot wait to check this out https://t.co/N31zRYSdiH

The biggest news that comes out of this comic is that Alex Ross will indeed be returning to drawing long-form pages once again. Judging by the pages showcased thus far, Ross will be ditching his realistic art-style and try merging his drawings with more traditional styles for the comic.

The story of Fantastic Four: Full Circle picks up on a rainy night in Mahattan. When an intruder enters the Baxter Building, the team finds themselves surrounded by Parasites having Negative Energy. Not knowing the purpose of them being there, the heroes must enter into the Negative Zone and figure out what's going on.

Comic Book Couples Counseling @CBCCPodcast So excited for FANTASTIC FOUR: FULL CIRCLE to hit comic shops this week. This release is an EVENT. So excited for FANTASTIC FOUR: FULL CIRCLE to hit comic shops this week. This release is an EVENT. https://t.co/xS5Hv98v0G

The official synopsis from Marvel's site reads as follows:

"It’s a rainy night in Manhattan, and not a creature is stirring except for . . . Ben Grimm. When an intruder suddenly appears inside the Baxter Building, the Fantastic Four — Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), the Invisible Woman (Susan Storm Richards), the Human Torch (Johnny Storm), and the Thing (Ben Grimm) — find themselves surrounded by a swarm of invading parasites."

It continues:

"These carrion creatures composed of Negative Energy come to Earth using a human host as a delivery system. But for what purpose? And who is behind this untimely invasion? The Fantastic Four have no choice but to journey into the Negative Zone, an alien universe composed entirely of anti-matter, risking not just their own lives but the fate of the cosmos!"

Alex Ross boasts an extensive career in comics. Having written the iconic Kingdom Come storyline for DC and being a renowned artist in the game, his inclusion in Marvel is definitely bound to get fans excited for what's about to come. Talking about the story, Ross said:

“This is the story I have been wanting to tell for years, and visually it is one of the greatest artistic experiments I have attempted. I’m excited to share this work with everyone, as it unites the two great publishing forces of Marvel and Abrams ComicArts in a bold new collaboration.”

Apart from the comic, fans can also look forward to the upcoming Fantastic Four film from Marvel Studios as Matt Shakman is reportedly being eyed to direct the new live-action adventure.

Jetstream DEB @DEB10042 Quick reminder that Fantastic Four: Full Circle by Alex Ross comes out this week. Quick reminder that Fantastic Four: Full Circle by Alex Ross comes out this week. https://t.co/jwaUpALN8O

Don't forget to grab your copy of Fantastic Four : Full Circle when it hits stores this September.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal