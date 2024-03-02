James Gunn's Superman: Legacy rebranded, teases first look at the suit and the Kingdom Come-inspired logo

Director James Gunn recently took to his social media to announce that filming for Superman: Legacy has officially begun, and the film's title has changed as well. The film will now just be titled Superman, with the Legacy subtitle being dropped, and will help usher in the new era of DC films that is set to begin in 2025.

Alongside the announcement of filming, James Gunn also revealed a first look at the Superman logo that will be used for the film. The logo itself is heavily inspired by comic book artist Alex Ross' Kingdom Come.

James Gunn's Superman begins production on Clark Kent's birthday

Filming officially began on February 29, which also happens to be Clark Kent's birthday in comic books. The movie was originally announced with the Legacy subtitle back in January 2023, when the upcoming slate for DC films was showcased as well, but since then, it looks like Gunn has had a change of heart.

In his Instagram post, he revealed that while writing the script, he referred to the film as Legacy, but once he was done with the final draft, he dropped it from the title, opting for a much simpler name. This is what he had to say on Instagram:

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday."

He continued:

"When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Gunn also gave fans a tease at the suit and revealed the Kingdom Come-inspired logo for the Man of Steel. Previously, actress Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl in the film, shared a photo of the logo during the table read of the script, which caused much speculation online among fans.

David Corenswet to play the Man of Steel

Expand Tweet

Actor David Corenswet will be the new Man of Steel after Henry Cavill. The actor is best known for starring in the series, Hollywood, and also appeared in Pearl, alongside Mia Goth. He will be joined by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, who will be playing his love interest Lois Lane, and actor Nichola Hoult who will be starring as the supervillain Lex Luthor.

The film will also feature Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, and more. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is rumored to be appearing in the film too before making her entrance in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The movie will also kickstart a new DC cinematic universe with more projects like The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, The Authority, and more coming down the line.

Currently, there are no plot details regarding the film but we can expect more to come soon as the film has just begun. Directed by James Gunn, the film releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.