X and other platforms have already been filled with birthday wishes for the world's mightiest and oldest superhero, Superman, who has been a constant part of pop culture in almost all industries for decades. The alien protector of Earth crash-landed on the planet on June 18, but his real birthday is quite different.

Interestingly, according to most sources from DC and an established calendar noting the birthdays of the famous superheroes, Kal-El was born on February 29, 2024, which comes once every four years (perhaps which is why he ages slowly).

Of course, with such a huge history behind it, there have been numerous discrepancies about the date, but February 29 is Superman's most widely accepted birthday.

Superman's birthday- A look back at the origins

The origin story behind Superman's birthday is just as interesting as the origin story of the hero himself. The intriguing figure of Kal-El first got an established birthday in 1966, before which it needed to be clarified.

The first mention of the superhero's birthday came in a letter column towards the end of Mort Weisinger's run of superhero titles. Weisinger's primary assistant, E. Nelson Bridwell, reportedly replied to a question about the superhero's birthday in the column, first establishing that it was February 29.

DC's birthday calendar (Image via DC community)

Following this, a 1976 calendar from DC further established that this was the famous superhero's birthday. Interestingly, February featured many famous superhero birthdays, including Batman, Reverse Flash, Sun Boy, and Shazam.

In a rather odd choice, DC also established that Shazam's birthday was the same day as the Man of Steel's. This is a slightly off probability as the day appears only once in four years, but DC has plenty of big names, so this works out.

The calendar also solidified the birthdays and wedding anniversaries of many of DC's famous heroes and characters. It was also revealed that Lois Lane had her birthday on August 17.

Kal-El's birthday was further popularized in the 1985 comic Superman Annual no. 11.

Fans wish America's greatest superhero a very Happy Birthday

Currently, the iconic superhero's birthday has become a thing of pop culture. This is also because Leap Day comes only some years.

From early February 29, X has been filled with birthday wishes for the protector of Earth, with many fans celebrating the legacy that the decades-long run of Superman has left behind.

The character has been equally popular on screen but has suffered lately after DC announced plans to completely reinvent their approach, including firing Henry Cavill, widely regarded as one of the best Man of Steel portrayers.

Superman was created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster and debuted in the comic book Action Comics #1 on April 18, 1938. Widely regarded as the first superhero who established the genre, the character has been adapted to almost all forms of media, including radio serials, novels, films, television shows, theater, and video games.

The character remained the best-selling comic series until the 1980s, making it one of the most successful superheroes ever.

The character continues to be just as relevant today.