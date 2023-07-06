James Gunn reveals exciting story update for Superman: Legacy

In an exciting update, director James Gunn recently unveiled new story insights for the eagerly anticipated 2025 movie Superman: Legacy. As the backbone of DC Studios' complete reboot of the DC Universe (DCU), the upcoming film is stirring considerable anticipation and sky-high expectations among fans and critics alike.

After rampant fan speculation and casting debates, Gunn made the final choice for the actor embodying his vision of Superman: David Corenswet, known for his performances in the horror film Pearl and Netflix's hit comedy The Politician.

Additionally, the role of Lois Lane will be revitalized by Rachel Brosnahan, widely recognized for her stunning performance in Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

James Gunn highlights the influence of Clark's parents on his identity and choices in Superman: Legacy

An article from Variety covering the fresh casting revelations for Superman: Legacy offered fascinating plot updates from the director and writer. James Gunn described the much-anticipated reboot as a "workplace origin story."

In line with this plot direction, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane is set to share the limelight as a co-lead in the film. The film's official synopsis teases an exploration of Superman's dual heritage and the effects of his human upbringing.

Superman: Legacy follows the protagonist's struggle to reconcile his noble Kryptonian heritage with his humble human upbringing as Clark Kent in Smallville, Kansas. Defined by truth, justice, and the American way, Superman exemplifies kindness in a world where such values are outmoded.

Gunn elaborated on the synopsis, highlighting the crucial influence of both sets of Clark's parents on his identity and choices.

"Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes." the director said.

Gunn has previously intended to narrate a story that extends dignity and compassion to its characters.

“I want to tell a story that treats the characters with dignity and compassion and is the best, most surprising, most moving story I can possibly tell. And if that ends up being just moving, because it’s a fun blast of a film, or if it ends up being moving because you’re sobbing, or it makes you feel that rage, or whatever it makes you feel, I’m good with all of those things as long as it works." he shared.

He also clarified his approach to avoiding mere replication of past Superman adaptations. Instead, Gunn aspires to honor the legacy of the characters while offering a refreshing perspective.

Daily Planet and Lois Lane: Key elements of Superman: Legacy's plot

A notable aspect of the story will be Clark Kent's professional life as a journalist and reporter, which will form a significant part of the plot. The origin story, mainly set in this context, might focus less on his emergence as a superhero and more on his initial days at the Daily Planet and his interactions with Lois Lane, all while balancing his secret heroic life.

It has been hinted that Superman: Legacy will introduce the anti-hero group The Authority, setting the stage for its subsequent work while the primary antagonist remains under wraps.

The plot may unfold around the Daily Planet's round-the-clock coverage of the Authority's activities, leading to a potential clash between Clark Kent's professional and secret lives.

If conjectured to be Lobo causing chaos, the main villain could become a significant assignment for both Lois and Clark, further intertwining their personal and professional lives.

Superman: Legacy is set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025.

