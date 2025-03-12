DC Comics' infamous anti-hero Lobo, a larger-than-life intergalactic bounty hunter known for his foul mouth, with an almost indestructible body and affinity to violence, has been a very popular character in the DC Comics' universe. He is shown to have a dark humour and no-nonsense attitude, a character who thrives on mayhem.

Lobo is named after a wolf, as his name translates to "he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it," as per the Khund dialect. The last czarnian and "main man" loves riding around the galaxy on his 'space cycle' and has shared the battlefield with both good and bad guys.

On March 10, a screenshot of a conversation shared by James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed that Jason Momoa would star as Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl movie. While fans wait in anticipation for the big screen debut, here's a list of characters similar to DC Comics' flamboyant antihero.

Screenshot of James Gunn's post. (Image via Instagram/@jamesgunn)

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion solely and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

5 comic characters who are just like DC Comics' Lobo

1) Wolverine

Apart from an alpha masculine persona, both share another crucial trait: they are both almost unkillable. They prefer to be ruthless in combat, making them a walking weapon. While Logan, a.k.a Wolverine, is portrayed as a serious, reserved man, and Lobo as a rockstar with a loud personality, their love for alcohol has led them to countless bar fights in their lifetime.

Fans looking for good Wolverine stories can check out Logan and Wolverine: Weapon X, both of which showcase Wolverine's savagery and unbreakable will.

2) Deadpool

If there's ever a character who could compete in terms of insensitive dark humor and gory, over-the-top violence, it has to be Deadpool. Both known mercenaries in their universe, Deadpool became infamous over the years for his display of absurdity and constant breaking of the fourth wall.

For an audience looking to explore more of Deadpool, Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe, and the Deadpool movies starring Ryan Reynolds are a good place to start.

3) The Punisher

While Lobo prefers chaos, The Punisher sticks to his moral code, but the execution from both remains brutal. The characters are feared in their respective worlds, as they both are known to go after their targets like a bloodthirsty hound. The two characters love leaving behind piles of bodies wherever they go and maintain a no-nonsense attitude in every combat situation they are ever in.

The Punisher series starring Jon Berthnal and The Punisher (2004) movie are great content related to the character.

4) Rocket Raccoon

Still of Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Marvel.com)

Rocket Raccoon, or the wild little trash-talking raccoon, also possesses high technical and combat skills, as Marvel's fans might remember him from the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series. Both Lobo and Rocket Raccoon are often seen taking on adversaries and challenges way bigger than them. They share a lot of liking for heavy artillery and carry around a contagious reckless attitude.

5) She-Hulk

Still from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Image via Marvel.com)

Fans with a liking for characters like Wolverine, Deadpool, etc., won't find it difficult to add She-Hulk to the category. Her bold humor, super strength, intelligence, and brilliant comic timing make her a character for fans to cherish. She is often seen breaking the fourth wall and hates sticking to the superhero norms.

To explore more of this enjoyable superhero figure, readers can check out The Sensational She-Hulk by John Byrne or the recent series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, adapted from the comics, available to stream on Disney+.

Conclusion

The character Lobo, since its creation by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffin in 1983, has inspired the tone for many other comic book characters' personalities and traits. His penchant for violence, dark humor, and love for chaos makes him DC's standout anti-hero, but both Marvel and DC have their fair share of characters that resemble him in many ways.

Whether it's Wolverine's savagery, Deadpool's insane humor, or Rocket Raccoon with his combat skills, plenty of characters can hold their own against the last czarnian. DC fans can also find more similar characters in their universe, such as Harley Quinn and Deathstroke, both notable enemies of Batman with similar traits to Lobo.

