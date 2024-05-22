After months of speculation, Greg Capullo has officially revealed Wolverine: Revenge. The story was teased earlier this year on his X account, where he posted a penciled page for what appeared to be set in the Savage Land, and now the artist has confirmed that it is indeed Wolverine that he will be drawing for Marvel going forward.

Alongside that, Capullo also revealed via Polygon that for Wolverine: Revenge, he will be joined by writer Jonathan Hickman, who will be writing the story. It will be a five-issue mini-series that is set to hit stores on August 21 and will follow Logan as he just has one thing on his mind, and that is revenge.

Greg Capullo promises a "punishing" story for Wolverine: Revenge

Talking about the project further via Polygon, Capullo shared some more details about what's to come when Wolverine: Revenge finally hits stores this August. He revealed that for this comic, Marvel has let him and Jonathan Hickman off the leash and that they will deliver a "vicious" and "punishing" story.

"I’ve finally returned home to Marvel and I’m ready to raise some Hell, and, who better to do that with than the Hitman Hickman? To celebrate, Marvel has removed the fences and let us off our leash so that we can bring the most vicious and punishing Wolverine story possible to the fans this summer. I hope they’re prepared," said Capullo while talking to Polygon.

Marvel writer Jonathan Hickman, who is currently building Marvel's new Ultimate universe and has been a mainstay of X-Men, also shared excitement for Wolverine: Revenge.

“Well, obviously it’s such a privilege to get to work with a legend like Greg. When we first talked about the project, our number one concern was taking the readers on a high-octane, no-hold-barred Wolverine story that was a proper celebration of both the character and Greg returning to Marvel. And like he said, the bosses cut us loose and the result is an absolutely wild book. Honestly can’t wait for everyone to get to check it out," said Hickman.

It certainly looks like Wolverine: Revenge is set to be one no-holds-barred story that will showcase the animal within Logan.

Wolverine: Revenge to feature a red band edition

While Capullo and Hickman have teased a violent and gory story for the upcoming release, it looks like the comic book will also be released in a red-band edition. This edition will feature pages that weren't in the normal edition, and it will contain even more brutal violence than the popular X-Man is known for.

Currently, it is unknown who Logan will be facing off against in the comic, but Capullo does promise that he will come across a few foes that will send him down this path. The first look shared by the artist on social media shows the mutant inside the head of a dinosaur and stabbing its mouth. It also looks like the bulk of the story is set to take place in Savage Land.

This will be Capullo's first high-profile Marvel project in a long time. Prior to this, he was best known for helming Batman's New 52 run for DC alongside writer Scott Snyder. You can check out both editions of Wolverine: Revenge when it releases on August 21.