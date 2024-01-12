Ultimate Spider-Man #1: How does Jonathan Hickman shake up the status quo of the Wall-Crawler?

Jonathan Hickman has shaken up the status quo of the Wall-Crawler in a huge way with the release of Ultimate Spider-Man #1. Not only does he simultaneously shift the lore of Spidey in a huge way, but he also does so while remaining true to the roots of the character. Ultimate Spider-Man also feels like a What If...? scenario that is actually well realized.

Peter Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man #1 is a fully grown man who isn't Spider-Man yet. Rather, he works at the Daily Bugle and finds his life completely changed when he learns about his true destiny.

Writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto take big swings here, and it looks like this might just be the most distinct Spider-Man tale we might have ever come across.

An older Peter hasn't received his powers yet in Ultimate Spider-Man #1

We all know Spider-Man's iconic history - a 15-year-old boy by the name of Peter Parker had his life change overnight when a radioactive spider bit him, giving him powers that bestowed a great responsibility on him. When his Uncle Ben was tragically gunned down for doing the right thing, Peter decided to use his powers for good and become the Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Well, forget about all of that for Ultimate Spider-Man. The comic from its first panel makes it clear that it's a completely different thing on its own. Set in the new Ultimate Universe created by Hickman, this continuity sees a world without any superheroes (as the Maker went back in time to ensure that they never existed in the future).

We follow a 35-year-old Peter Parker who has no powers. He is happily married to Mary Jane and has two kids of his own. While his life seems great, there is this cloud hanging over his head that makes him feel that his life is incomplete.

Uncle Ben also isn't dead in this universe, and its Aunt May who passed away before him. He is also the managing editor of the Daily Bugle and has a great friendship with J. Jonah Jameson.

Ultimate Spider-Man also picks up at a time when New York is in mourning as a terrorist attack has just taken place, which cost the lives of many. In the incident, Norman Osborn and Emily Osborn passed away, with only Harry Osborn there to continue their legacy.

The comic also sees Ben and Jameson quit the Bugle to start their own business as Wilson Fisk gets in and decides to shift things around in the company. And oh! if that's not at all, a new Green Goblin is introduced too, with his identity being unknown as of now.

The issue ends with Peter having a conversation with MJ about "needing change," and we get a flashback to him the night before. It shows him being greeted by Tony Stark from the future, who gives him a package saying that the Maker went back in time to prevent any superheroes from ever being created.

Learning about what his true destiny is supposed to be, Peter finally embraces the future and becomes Spider-Man. The issue ends there.

With just this one issue, Hickman has made it clear that this is going to be a very different Spider-Man story. Having set up Wilson Fisk and Green Goblin already, it looks like the following issues will see Peter going after them.

You can check out issue one of Ultimate Spider-Man as it's out in stores now.