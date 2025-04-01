Devil May Cry Season 1: Full list of voice cast and character explored

Devil May Cry season 1 is an upcoming adult animated series based on Capcom’s video game franchise. Produced by Studio Mir and helmed by Adi Shankar, the 8-episode show follows Dante, a demon hunter, as he battles the powerful White Rabbit to stop a demonic invasion. Along the way, he faces challenges from fellow hunter Mary and his estranged brother, Vergil.

Ad

The series is slated to premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Subscriptions to Netflix start from $7.99 per month with ads. Viewers also have the option of upgrading to the standard ad-free plan at $17.99 per month or the premium plan at $24.99 per month.

Cast and characters of Devil May Cry season 1

Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante

New York Comic Con 2021 - Day 3 (Image via Getty)

Dante, the renowned demon hunter and lead protagonist of the Devil May Cry franchise is voiced in the Netflix series Devil May Cry Season 1 by Johnny Yong Bosch. His character is established in the series as arrogant and carefree in the face of dangerous endeavors. Armed with his sword, Rebellion, and his twin pistols, Ebony & Ivory, he is a fearsome warrior despite his easygoing manner.

Ad

Trending

Popular for playing Black and Green Power Rangers across multiple series in the franchise, the American actor Bosch also has many voice acting credits, such as Vash the Stampede in Trigun, Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach, Yu Narukami and Tohru Adachi in Persona 4.

Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary

Premiere Of "Ask Me To Dance" (image via Getty)

The character Mary, sometimes known as ‘Lady,’ is a demon hunter voiced by Scout Taylor-Compton in Devil May Cry season 1. She is set on the path of hunting demons, like Dante, by her traumatic past that strentheens her will and fighting prowess.

Ad

One of her signature weapons is the rocket launcher Kalina Ann, which is named after her mother. The complex relationship between Lady and Dante is strengthened by their repeated encounters throughout the series, sometimes as allies and other times as adversaries.

Debuting in the film The Runaways (2010), the American actress Taylor is known for work in projects such as Fingers of the Dragon (2003), Gilmore Girls (2004), Halloween I and II (2007 and 2009), and many more.

Ad

Hoon Lee as the White Rabbit

Ad

In the upcoming Netflix animated series Devil May Cry season 1, Hoon Lee voices the primary antagonist, the demon known as the White Rabbit. A formidable demon who poses a significant threat to the human world, White Rabbit poses the greatest challenge to Dante and his allies in the series.

Hoon Lee is an accomplished American actor and voice artist known for his work in films such as We Own the Night (2007), The Monkey King (2023), as well as television series such as Sex and the City (2003), and Law & Order (2006).

Ad

Chris Coppola as Enzo Ferino

Ad

Chris Coppola lends his voice to Enzo Ferino, an Italian-American information broker and close associate of Dante in Devil May Cry season 1. Enzo serves as Dante's liaison, finding him jobs as well as a place to stay while occasionally indulging in personal vices like frequenting strip clubs to party and get drunk.

An American actor and comedian, Coppola is known for appearing in projects such as The Dog of Christmas (2021), Shot (2017), and I Kissed a Vampire (2010), among others.

Ad

Kevin Conroy as VP Baines

2021 Los Angeles Comic Con (image via Getty)

The late Kevin Conroy posthumously lends his voice to the character VP Baines in Devil May Cry season 1. While specific details about VP Baines are limited, he is introduced as a new character within the Devil May Cry universe on Netflix.

Ad

Kevin Conroy was a distinguished American actor renowned for his iconic portrayal of Batman/Bruce Wayne. He first voiced the Dark Knight in Batman: The Animated Series (1992–1995) and continued to embody the character across various animated series, films, and video games, including Justice League (2001–2004), Batman Beyond (1999–2001), and the Batman: Arkham video game series. He died fighting cancer in November 2022 at the age of 66. Devil May Cry season 1 marks his final performance as a voice actor.

Ad

Robbie Daymond as Vergil

Los Angeles Premiere Of Funimation's "My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission" (image via Getty)

Robbie Daymond voices Vergil, the enigmatic and formidable twin brother of the protagonist, Dante. Vergil is characterized by his stoic demeanor and unwavering pursuit of power, which often places him at odds with Dante.

Ad

Robbie Daymond is an American voice actor known for his extensive work in animation, anime, and video games. Some of the projects featuring him includes Sailor Moon (2014-2019), Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers (2014-2015), and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin (2015-2016).

Devil May Cry season 1 will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from April 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback