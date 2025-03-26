The Studio Season 1: Everything to know about Apple TV’s comedy series

The Studio season 1 is the latest comedy series created by and starring Seth Rogen that premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. It follows his lead character Matt Remick, who gets appointed as the head of a major studio in Hollywood. He now has to lead a team of executives to tackle mounting challenges, both internal and external, while fulfilling their mission of making quality films.

Produced by Lionsgate Television under the banner of Point Grey Pictures, The Studio season 1 comprises 10 episodes. Alongside Rogen, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Evan Goldberg, and Frida Perez worked as co-creators on the project.

Catherine O'Hara and Ike Barinholtz accompany Rogen as regular cast members in The Studio season 1. With the narrative exploring the functioning of Hollywood studios, a host of known faces are expected to drop in for cameo roles.

Some of them have been confirmed in the trailer that was released on November 19, 2024. Celebrities who are confirmed to make an appearance in the series include Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Martin Scorsese, Zach Efron, Charlize Theron, Anthony Mackie, and Ron Howard.

Exploring the plot of The Studio season 1

The Studio season 1 opens with Matt Remick (played by Seth Rogen) being appointed the head of embattled Continental Studios. While it appears to be a promotion, Remick is now faced with the challenge of managing his core team of infighting executives as they pursue their goal of making great films.

Collectively, Remick and his team face the ire of narcissistic artists and the wrath of corporate bosses as they attempt to reach their goals at a time when movies themselves are struggling to stay alive and relevant. The synopsis of the series adds:

"With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him."

Every scene in the studio has been filmed as one long tracking shot. In an interview with Esquire, Rogen explained this decision, saying:

"We wanted the show to have an immersive, manic energy to it because that’s our experience, being in these rooms with people yelling at each other. We wanted to throw you into it and create this sort of unpredictable, uneasy energy.”

How to watch The Studio season 1

Viewers can stream The Studio season 1 exclusively on the digital platform Apple TV+ from March 26, 2025. The series is slated to have a two-episode premiere, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday through May 21.

The subscription fee for the platform is priced at $9.99 per month, with an annual package offered at $99.

New subscribers of Apple TV+ can avail the benefit of a free seven-day trial. The platform is supported on all Apple screens, such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, and Mac.

It is also available on popular smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com.

Cast members of The Studio season 1

The cast of The Studio season 1 is led by Seth Rogen, a comic actor, writer, and director known for his work in films such as The 40-year-old Virgin, Knocked Up, Superbad, This Is The End and many more. He is accompanied by Catherine O'Hara (Home Alone) and Ike Barinholtz (The Afterparty).

Other actors making an appearance in the series are listed as follows.

Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett (City on Fire, Bupkins)

Kathryn Hahn as Maya (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Agatha All Along)

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Petra (One of Them Days, One of Them Days)

Dewayne Perkins as Tyler (The Blackening, Laugh Factory)

Nicholas Stoller as Nick (Goosebumps, Panhandle)

Catch new episodes of The Studio season 1 every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

