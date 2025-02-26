Reacher season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Reacher season 3 is back on Prime Video, giving fans more exciting adventures with Jack Reacher. The season started on February 20, 2025, with all three episodes coming out at the same time. After this, new episodes will be released weekly, giving fans a steady stream of action, suspense, and mystery.

Reacher season 3 is based on Lee Child's book Persuader, and it's about Jack Reacher's mission to break up a drug-smuggling empire while working as a spy. In this season, Reacher joins the group run by notorious drug smuggler Zachary Beck. Reacher faces danger and finds out secrets that make his mission more difficult as he works his way through Beck's criminal empire.

Reacher is looking for justice for people who have been hurt by the criminal underworld. This season will have a mix of action and mystery.

As the season goes on, the twists and turns in Reacher's journey are sure to keep viewers interested. Reacher's smart moves and his growing friendships with important characters like DEA agent Susan Duffy have already built a strong base in the first few episodes. Things are getting more dangerous, and each new episode builds up the tension for a shocking ending.

Reacher season 3 complete release schedule

Among its eight episodes, Reacher season 3 premiered with three episodes on February 20, 2025, and the rest of the episodes will be released every Thursday.

Here’s the full episode release timetable:

Episodes Titles Date 1 Persuader Thursday, February 20, 2025 2 Truckin' Thursday, February 20, 2025 3 Number 2 with a Bullet Thursday, February 20, 2025 4 Dominique Thursday, February 27, 2025 5 Smackdown Thursday, March 6, 2025 6 Smoke on the Water Thursday, March 13, 2025 7 L.A. Story Thursday, March 20, 2025 8 Unfinished Business Thursday, March 27, 2025

The schedule goes on for more than a month, and the season finale is set for March 27, 2025.

What happened in Reacher season 3 till now?

Reacher season 3 has already had a lot of action and suspense with episode 3. Persuader, the first episode, is where Jack Reacher starts his undercover mission to get into Zachary Beck's criminal empire. Reacher quickly makes a name for himself in the organization, showing that he can use situations to his advantage.

In episode 3, Number 2 with a Bullet, Reacher gets closer to Beck's empire when he kills Chapman Duke, Beck's head of security, who was a major threat. Together with DEA agent Susan Duffy, Reacher plans a plot that kills Duke. This helps Reacher move up in the organization. With this win, Reacher will be able to get even better access to Beck's criminal activities.

As the story goes on, more details are revealed, showing that Beck's criminal network is really only a small part of a much bigger one. Julius McCabe is shown to be the real mastermind behind the operations. Reacher's mission will have to change because of this new information, which puts him in even more dangerous and high-stakes situations.

This third season of Reacher is building up to a very intense finale. Each episode has new reveals and twists. Reacher's job isn't done yet, and the stakes keep going up as he faces more threats. As the season comes to a close, fans can expect the intensity to rise with each week.

Reacher season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

