What role does Sonya Cassidy play in Reacher season 3? Character role explored

Reacher is back on Amazon Prime with the third season, and this time the show is back with a colorful supporting cast, which includes the television veteran Sonya Cassidy. She will be seen as Boston DEA Agent Susan Duffy, whose strong personality often clashes with that of the titular character.

Reacher is an action crime television series developed by Nick Santora for Amazon Prime Video based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child. On January 8, 2025, a trailer for the upcoming season was unveiled, showing Alan Ritchson's character Jack Reacher tracking down a known adversary that he believed he had eliminated a few years prior.

The third season debuted with the first three episodes on Prime Video on February 20, 2025. Ritchson and Maria Sten will return as Jack Reacher and Frances Neagley, respectively. However, the majority of the cast this season is made up of new personalities and faces, such as Anthony Michael Hall, Roberto Montesinos, Sonya Cassidy, and Johnny Berchtold.

Sonya Cassidy plays DEA Agent Susan Duffy in Reacher season 3

In Reacher season 3, Sonya Cassidy portrays a hard-as-nails DEA agent, Susan Duffy. Her character was described as a 'fierce and intelligent agent with a sardonic sense of humor.' In this new season, viewers will witness the charming Reacher teaming up with Susan Duffy to defeat a fresh group of enemies.

As Reacher finds himself semi-forcefully recruited into a strange group of shady rug sellers, he works as an undercover agent for Duffy to carry out a risky infiltration. However, despite pursuing the same goal and doing seemingly good work, Reacher and Duffy's personalities clash on multiple occasions, creating an interesting dynamic for the viewers to enjoy.

Who is Sonya Cassidy?

Sonya Cassidy is a British actress and a graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. She made a minor appearance in the series Inspector Lewis, one year after her graduation in 2008.

She became a known theater artist after her appearance in several productions such as Inherit the Wind with Kevin Spacey and The Lion in Winter.

A few years later, after doing several minor parts in shows like Midsomer Murders and The Tudors, Sonya Cassidy began getting major parts in big productions. She starred in AMC's Humans as a human-like synth robot, followed by a role in Lodge 49. She played Lady Eadgifu in The Last Kingdom and the science fiction series The Man Who Fell to Earth in 2022.

What is Reacher season 3 about?

With the majority of the characters from the previous two seasons cut for a new perspective, Reacher season 3 follows the stoic Jack Reacher as he battles villains once more for a new cause. Reacher undergoes a risky mission with the help of Agent Susan Duffy and his partner Frances Neagley.

The series is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. Here's how the platform describes its plot.

"Based on Lee Child novel "Persuader", Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Reacher season 3 and other films and TV shows on Prime Video as the year unfolds.

