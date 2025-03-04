Reacher season 3 digs deeper into Jack and Richard Beck's untold brotherhood

Reacher season 3 debuted on February 20, 2025, with episode 4 premiering on February 27, 2025. The season, adapted from Lee Child’s 2003 novel Persuader, delves deep into Jack Reacher’s latest mission on Prime Video.

Ad

As Reacher steps in to save Richard Beck from being kidnapped on purpose, a chain of events happens that shows how their friendship grows deeper.

Reacher's protective instincts bring them closer at first. The relationship grows into something like a mentor-mentee relationship, but with personal stakes, tough love, and a strong sense of loyalty. Here's a deeper look into Reacher and Richard's brotherhood, which had slow growth throughout the third season.

Ad

Trending

When Richard meets Jack in Reacher season 3 episode 1

Scene from Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher, a former military police major in the U.S. Army, is all of a sudden thrown into the life of a college student, Richard Beck, who is caught in a fake kidnapping. This is how Reacher season 3 starts. Though it starts as a simple rescue, it quickly turns into a bigger plot involving Richard's powerful but dishonest father, Zachary Beck.

Ad

As Reacher gets more involved in the investigation, he grows closer to Richard, a young man who is having a hard time dealing with his criminal father. As the season goes on, Richard and Reacher's friendship grows stronger, showing that it was built on trust, danger, and personal growth.

Reacher season 3 carefully depicts from its beginning how Jack and Richard Beck are getting into untold brotherhood. From their first meeting to the fourth episode, the season shows how their relationship has changed over time. When Reacher meets Richard for the first time, the young man is in immediate danger.

Ad

Reacher steps in quickly and violently to save Richard from his kidnappers. He does this by shooting up the truck's radiator and taking Richard to safety. This dramatic start sets the tone for their relationship, and Richard quickly comes to see Reacher as more than just a guardian; he is also a teacher.

How Jack's bond grows with Richard Beck in Reacher season 3

Jack's bond grows with Richard Beck in Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

When they get to the Beck estate, Reacher's and Richard's bond grows stronger. Richard's mysterious father runs a criminal empire that seems to be following him around.

Ad

Reacher starts to teach Richard not only how to stay alive but also how to fight back against the dangers that are all around him. A shopping trip is one of the most memorable times in their relationship as it grows.

A still from Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Richard tells Reacher about his worries and anger about his life because he is still dealing with the effects of his father's criminal past. This conversation is a turning point in their relationship because it's when Richard starts to fully trust Reacher. He sees him as someone who can help him escape the world his father has put him in.

Ad

When Richard goes to a toy store to get his dad, Zachary Beck, a present in Reacher season 3, there is a touching scene. He hesitates, not sure what to pick, but in the end, he chooses a toy gun, which represents how complicated his relationship is with his violent criminal father. Reacher doesn't judge Richard or put down his choice when he shows him the gift.

He doesn't say anything, though, because he knows that Richard's choice is an attempt to connect with a father who has been abusive and distant in the past.

Ad

Reacher's quiet acceptance of Richard's choice, without criticizing it, shows that he is becoming more of a mentor and emotional support for the young man. Jack gives him the freedom to deal with his complicated feelings without being pushed.

A scene from Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

During a crucial scene in the town, their bond grows even stronger. In front of an ice-cream shop, a group of bullies attacks Richard. Reacher steps in and protects him. This moment shows how protective Reacher is, and slowly, Richard starts to understand that Reacher is doing more than just protecting him physically.

Ad

And this is when things change for Richard. He starts to trust Reacher and see the potential in him, even when other people around him look down on him.

During their hard training session, Jack tells Richard to punch with his legs instead of his fists to show that strength comes from the legs. Jack tells Richard that his stance is wrong and shows him how to put his feet and shoulders to get the most power while minimizing his vulnerability.

Ad

As Richard talks about the emotional scars he has, like how his father neglected him and how he was traumatized by having his ear cut off, Jack teaches him something more personal: how to start a fight and make it count.

It's not enough to teach Richard how to punch; he needs to be given the tools to stand up for himself in a world that seems to be against him.

Ad

"The weaker guy in the fight needs to throw the first punch and make it count," Reacher told Richard. This is a lesson in both physical and emotional strength.

Reacher gets his chance to be inside Beck's business

Reacher gets his chance to be inside Beck's business (Image via Prime Video)

As Reacher gets more involved with the Beck family's business, their real relationship starts to come out. Reacher finds out about the huge criminal group that Richard Beck's father, Zachary Beck, is connected to in episode 3.

Ad

Zachary is portrayed as a tough and scary character, but Richard's weakness is shown. Richard tells Reacher that he has mixed feelings about his father during their conversations.

Richard still wants Zachary's love and approval, even though Zachary is a bad person. During a very important scene, Richard tells Reacher about how his father neglected him and how that hurt him.

Reacher seems calm and composed as he talks. As a result of this conversation, Richard starts to see Reacher as a father figure who cares for him in ways that his own father never did.

Ad

A scene from Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Richard's admission that he's sick of being controlled by his father's criminal network is a pivotal moment in their relationship. Getting away from his father's world and living his own life is something he really wants.

Ad

Reacher's way of life is strange and dangerous, but it gives Richard freedom he's never had before. At this very moment, the core of their relationship is shown: Reacher is not only keeping Richard safe from harm but also from the mental and emotional prison his father has built for him.

Reacher doesn't see Richard as just another victim of his father's actions; he sees him as someone who can be saved and given a chance at a better life.

Ad

Reacher season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE