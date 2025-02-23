Reacher season 3 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the Prime Video series

Reacher season 3 aired on February 20, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. In the story, Jack Reacher gets involved in a complicated mission that includes a fake kidnapping, a secret DEA operation, and a criminal organization run by a powerful person. This season is full of action, lies, and heated arguments.
Reacher season 3 has a mix of classic rock, blues, and intense instrumental scores. As always, the show mixes famous songs with original music, which makes the viewing experience even more immersive.
In the first scene of the season, Reacher walks into a record store with a box of Vynls. This shows that he has a connection to music. Several well-known songs are played in different situations in the episodes. The songs go well with the show's mysterious and action-packed themes.
Note: The article contains spoilers for the series.
Every song on the Reacher season 3 soundtrack
The first three episodes of Reacher season 3 are now available on Prime Video. Below is a list of songs featured so far:
Episode 1
- Blood and Roses – The Smithereens
- All My Feelings Denied – Thee Headcoats
Episode 2
- Dry the Rain – The Beta Band
- Dead Language – The Defiant
Episode 3
- Firestarter – The Prodigy
As more episodes are released weekly, additional tracks will be added to the list.
Listing for the Reacher season 3 score by Tony Morales
Tony Morales is a composer who has been nominated for an Emmy and has worked on dramas, comedies, documentaries, and animated shows. As of now, apart from Reacher on Amazon Prime, he has also worked on the CNN original documentary series Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico. The latter brought him an EMMY nomination in 2023.
Reacher season 3 score tracks:
- Richard Meet Reacher
- Bodyguard Frisk
- The Cellar
- What Happened?
- Hold Up
- Angel Doll Talks Too Much
- Tell Me Where You Are
- Back To Bazaar Bazaar
- You’ve Got Two Minutes
- No One Asked You
- You’re Gonna Be Great
- Lowering the Body
- Throw You In the Riptide
- Epoxied Pistol
- Persuader
- A Kind of Trap
- Stringing Up Reacher
- Raking Paulie
- Warehouse Shooting
- Quinn Finds Beck
- Now You Remember
- Keep Your Head Down
What happened in the Reacher season 3?
In the third season, Jack Reacher stops a staged kidnapping of college student Richard Beck, son of wealthy businessman Zachary Beck. Reacher is undercover with DEA agent Susan Duffy to infiltrate Zachary's inner circle. Reacher portrays to Zachary that he wants to disappear after seemingly killing a police officer while saving his son. However, after watching Reacher's caliber and background, Zachary decides to hire him.
While undercover, Reacher discovers that Julius McCabe, a dangerous and secretive figure, is the true mastermind behind the operation. McCabe persuades Beck to commit crimes, making him Reacher's target at this point.
Reacher kills Beck's right-hand man, Chapman Duke in episode 3. Beck now trusts Reacher and blames a rival organization for Chapman's Death and his son's attempted abduction. Meanwhile, Reacher is also searching for Teresa, a missing DEA informant, who may have the evidence to bring McCabe down.
Reacher season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.