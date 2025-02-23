Reacher season 3 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the Prime Video series

Reacher season 3 aired on February 20, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. In the story, Jack Reacher gets involved in a complicated mission that includes a fake kidnapping, a secret DEA operation, and a criminal organization run by a powerful person. This season is full of action, lies, and heated arguments.

Ad

Reacher season 3 has a mix of classic rock, blues, and intense instrumental scores. As always, the show mixes famous songs with original music, which makes the viewing experience even more immersive.

In the first scene of the season, Reacher walks into a record store with a box of Vynls. This shows that he has a connection to music. Several well-known songs are played in different situations in the episodes. The songs go well with the show's mysterious and action-packed themes.

Ad

Trending

Note: The article contains spoilers for the series.

Every song on the Reacher season 3 soundtrack

Ad

The first three episodes of Reacher season 3 are now available on Prime Video. Below is a list of songs featured so far:

Episode 1

Blood and Roses – The Smithereens

All My Feelings Denied – Thee Headcoats

Episode 2

Dry the Rain – The Beta Band

Dead Language – The Defiant

Episode 3

Firestarter – The Prodigy

As more episodes are released weekly, additional tracks will be added to the list.

Listing for the Reacher season 3 score by Tony Morales

Ad

Tony Morales is a composer who has been nominated for an Emmy and has worked on dramas, comedies, documentaries, and animated shows. As of now, apart from Reacher on Amazon Prime, he has also worked on the CNN original documentary series Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico. The latter brought him an EMMY nomination in 2023.

Reacher season 3 score tracks:

Richard Meet Reacher

Bodyguard Frisk

The Cellar

What Happened?

Hold Up

Angel Doll Talks Too Much

Tell Me Where You Are

Back To Bazaar Bazaar

You’ve Got Two Minutes

No One Asked You

You’re Gonna Be Great

Lowering the Body

Throw You In the Riptide

Epoxied Pistol

Persuader

A Kind of Trap

Stringing Up Reacher

Raking Paulie

Warehouse Shooting

Quinn Finds Beck

Now You Remember

Keep Your Head Down

Ad

What happened in the Reacher season 3?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the third season, Jack Reacher stops a staged kidnapping of college student Richard Beck, son of wealthy businessman Zachary Beck. Reacher is undercover with DEA agent Susan Duffy to infiltrate Zachary's inner circle. Reacher portrays to Zachary that he wants to disappear after seemingly killing a police officer while saving his son. However, after watching Reacher's caliber and background, Zachary decides to hire him.

While undercover, Reacher discovers that Julius McCabe, a dangerous and secretive figure, is the true mastermind behind the operation. McCabe persuades Beck to commit crimes, making him Reacher's target at this point.

Ad

Reacher kills Beck's right-hand man, Chapman Duke in episode 3. Beck now trusts Reacher and blames a rival organization for Chapman's Death and his son's attempted abduction. Meanwhile, Reacher is also searching for Teresa, a missing DEA informant, who may have the evidence to bring McCabe down.

Reacher season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback