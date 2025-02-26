Where was Reacher season 3 filmed? All shooting locations explored

Reacher season 3, based on Lee Child’s Persuader, premiered on February 20, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. Alan Ritchson returns as the tough ex-military cop. He is now moving through dangerous undercover missions across various locations.

During this season, Reacher is trying to get back at a criminal organization that has captured one of his fellow agents and saved her. Since things are getting more dangerous, Reacher ends up deep in the world of organized crime.

Reacher season 3 was filmed from November 2023 to April 2024. In earlier seasons, some filming locations were in Canada. This time, though, new, more intimate locations were chosen to fit the change in mood of the story. Here is a list of the places where Reacher season 3 was filmed.

Filming locations of Reacher season 3

Millbrook, Ontario

A lot of season 3 of Reacher was filmed in Millbrook, Ontario. The quiet, inward-looking scenes in the season went well with the town's peaceful mood. It had an adorable setting that stood in contrast to the intense events in the story.

Port Perry

Port Perry was a prime location where Reacher Season 1 was filmed and the same was used for the current season. The location, which is known for its pretty streets like Queen Street and Perry Street, makes the small-town feel that Jack Reacher often experiences feel more real.

The Lakeview Restaurant, Toronto

In Reacher season 3, the famous Lakeview Restaurant on Dundas Street in Toronto plays a big role. At this point in the story, Reacher is briefly pulled back into the dangerous world of espionage, which is a scene from his normal life. The nostalgic feel of the diner makes Reacher's reluctance to go back to his old life stand out even more.

Brampton, Ontario

From quiet towns to busy cities, Reacher's stories move from rural to urban settings in Brampton as the series goes on. The filming in Brampton, especially on the streets where important scenes were filmed, is a big part of how Reacher's world changes.

Cayuga, Ontario

Cayuga is famous for its beautiful scenery, and it was a great place to film Reacher season 3. The landscape helped break up the more action-packed scenes on the show. The story seems more real because it takes place in a rural area, with well-known places like the Thrifty Dresser.

The plot of Reacher season 3

Reacher season 3, based on Lee Child's Persuader, kicks into high gear with episode 3, titled Number 2 with a Bullet. Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, who goes deeper into Zachary Beck's dangerous criminal world in this episode. He risks everything to gain Beck's trust and move up the ranks.

The episode reaches a point when Reacher's plan to kill Chapman Duke, Beck's head of security, comes into play. Reacher sets up a violent ambush at a DEA safehouse with the help of DEA agent Susan Duffy. This makes Beck think that there is a serious attack on his operations going on.

Reacher kills Duke in the chaos, making himself look like a useful asset to Beck. Reacher moves boldly toward his goal, but it also brings him into more dangerous territory.

Reacher gets a promotion that comes as a surprise. Beck is upset about losing his trusted security chief, but he is impressed by Reacher's skill and promotes him within the criminal group.

Ranger can now get to the empire more easily, but as he goes deeper into Beck's world, he also faces more danger. Reacher's role changes, though, when he finds out that Beck is only a pawn and that Julius McCabe is really running the empire.

McCabe's confession changes the investigation's path in a big way. Reacher's job changes from gathering information on Beck to breaking into McCabe's business.

As the stakes rise, Reacher has to find his way through McCabe's more powerful and dangerous criminal network. Reacher is ready to take on McCabe's dangerous empire at the end of the episode, which may lead to a confrontation in the next episodes.

Reacher season 3 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

