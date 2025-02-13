What to expect from Reacher season 3? Major plot twists and character arcs ahead in the storyline

Reacher season 3 is all set to grace the TV screens from February 20, 2025. The success of the first two seasons led Prime Video to renew the show for another two seasons.

Every new season sees the titular vagabond protagonist set out on a new mission. Reacher season 3 will be no different. The upcoming season of the action crime show is based on Lee Child's book Persuader. The creators do not follow the book series' chronological order, adding to the surprise and anticipation for the show.

A trailer for the same was released last month, giving fans an idea about what Jack Reacher will face this season. Let's delve deeper into what season 3 has in store for the audience.

Plot twists in Reacher season 3

The previous season saw Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) part ways with his team after finishing their mission. Although Neagley (Maria Sten) urged him to stay in touch, Reacher showed no changes in his lone wolf persona.

Reacher season 3 will likely see the titular hero confront his past. He has to go undercover within Zachary Beck's (Anthony Michael Hall) criminal organization. Beck has ties to Francis Xavier Quinn, an old enemy of Reacher’s, which will leave no option but to revisit his past.

Weightlifter Olivier Richters plays the villain Paulie. The catch? Richters is an impressive 7'2" compared to Ritchson’s 6'3" stature. This will be the first time an adversary will have the upper hand in physical strength against the former ex-army nomad.

This time, the story is expected to be more personal and introspective because it adapts a novel written from Reacher's first-person perspective. This might give the audience a better look into his moral dilemmas and internal struggles.

Character arcs that the viewers might witness in Reacher season 3

For practical reasons, Jack Reacher will join the mission of rescuing an undercover DEA informant. Since he will be undercover, he must operate outside his usual style. As he delves deeper, however, he will realize that the case is rather personal.

This might complicate things for him further. Torn between exacting vengeance and behaving professionally, he might achieve justice at a personal cost.

DEA agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) is highly skilled and strictly follows her orders. However, as the case unfolds, she might realize that playing by the rules will not get her the desired results.

Zachary Beck has ties with Reacher's past adversary, Francis Xavier Quinn, but may not realize Quinn's real intentions until the old adversaries face each other. This might force Beck to choose to stay in the business or help Reacher.

Quinn is one of those few adversaries who Reacher unsettles. He will start extremely confident with what he is doing. However, his tough demeanor might begin showing cracks once he has to face Reacher. He will almost certainly meet his end at Reacher's hands.

Reacher season 3 will premiere on February 20, 2025.

