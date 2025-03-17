Who is Sonya Cassidy? Meet the actress playing Susan Duffy in Reacher season 3

Sonya Cassidy joins Reacher season 3 as DEA agent Susan Duffy, a key character in the adaptation of Persuader, the seventh Jack Reacher novel. Sonya Cassidy is a British actress known for her roles in television and film. She has played a wide range of characters across different genres, including historical dramas, science fiction, and thrillers. Known for her work in dramas and thrillers, Cassidy’s experience adds depth to the intense world of Reacher.

Director Norberto Barba keeps Reacher season 3 intense and action-packed. The season premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 6, 2025, with three episodes, followed by weekly releases.

Alan Ritchson is returning as Jack Reacher again in Reacher season 3. Joining Alan, Maria Sten returns as Frances Neagley, accompanied by newcomers Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Brian Tee as Quinn, and Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck.

Sonya Cassidy’s career and background

Sonya Cassidy present at the season 2 premiere of AMC's Lodge 49. (Image by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Sonya Cassidy is an actress from Great Britain. She finished her training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Cassidy first appeared on television as Ellen Harkness in Doctors in 2009. She gained recognition in the BBC historical drama The Paradise, where she played Clara. Later in her career she portrayed Hester, a fierce synth, in Humans and Liz Dudley in AMC’s Lodge 49.

Sonya Cassidy has acted in many genres, including historical dramas, sci-fi, and crime thrillers. Besides TV, she has also worked in movies and theater. She appeared in films like The Fifth Estate, Survivor, and Breaking the Bank. She has taken on roles in both UK and US productions, making a strong mark in dramas and films.

What do we know about Susan Duffy in Reacher season 3?

Susan Duffy is a DEA agent featured in Reacher season 3. Her objective includes collaborating with Reacher to dismantle a significant smuggling ring. The narrative tracks her as she collaborates with him to find a covert agent who has disappeared while probing an organized crime syndicate.

Duffy is depicted as a resolute and tactical agent. Her role acts as both a supporter and a catalyst in the storyline, offering crucial insights and logistical assistance to Reacher. Their professional collaboration is crucial for revealing the facts about the smuggling operation and saving the missing agent.

In a GameRant interview released on February 20, 2025, Cassidy shared details about Duffy’s character and driving forces. She highlighted that Duffy is more than just another law enforcement officer; he possesses significant responsibilities and a profound sense of justice. Cassidy observed that Duffy is ready to give up everything to set things straight, even when operating under the radar.

"What I love about Season Three is that it really hits the ground running. When we first meet Duffy, she’s barely keeping her head above water on a case she’s now working off the books. She knows she could lose absolutely everything she’s worked so hard for, but what I admire about her is that she would sacrifice it all if it meant making things right. She takes responsibility—not just for herself but for many others in the mix—and she carries that burden alone. That’s something she and Reacher share. They own their actions, whether their decisions are good or bad." she said.

Sonya Cassidy also mentioned that Duffy’s partnership with Reacher is both a blessing and a complication, as his arrival brings added danger but also a sense of trust and teamwork.

"It’s a wild ride, and when the stakes are this high, you need someone solid in the trenches with you. Thankfully, Duffy finds that in Reacher. We’re seeing someone lay everything on the line, and that level of risk keeps the show so entertaining to watch. I hope we’re all rooting for Duffy and Reacher this season as they fight to make things right."

Susan Duffy’s impact on Reacher season 3

Susan Duffy plays a key role in Reacher Season 3, bringing expertise, tactical skills, and dedication to a dangerous DEA investigation. She goes undercover to stop a smuggling ring and find a missing agent, making bold decisions along the way. Her quick thinking and strong will make her a crucial part of Reacher’s team.

Duffy adds intensity to the story, handling high-risk situations while also serving as a moral guide.

Reacher season 3 is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

