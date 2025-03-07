How many episodes of Reacher season 3 are left? Explored

Reacher season 3 episode 5 was released on March 6, 2025, based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels. The Amazon Prime Video series has already released five episodes, leaving three more to complete the season.

Jack Reacher, the protagonist who used to be a military police officer, is played by Alan Ritchson in Reacher season 3. Jack gets involved in a dangerous case this season, which leads him to find a drug ring that is putting a DEA informant's life in danger. The search for Quinn is also connected with Jack's personal loss of Sergeant Dominique Kohl.

Moving forward in season 3, Reacher's story focuses on his search for Quinn, whom he thought to be dead, who is now living under the alias Julius McCabe. The final showdown is expected to be between Reacher and Quinn while revealing his real business.

Reacher season 3 has 3 more episodes for a final showdown

As of now, after its fifth episode's release on March 6, three more episodes are left in Reacher season 3. Episode 6, Smoke on the Water, is set to air on March 13, 2025.

The complete breakdown of the upcoming episodes (episodes 6, 7 and 8) seems to be like:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Day & Date Release Time (ET) Episode 6 Smoke on the Water Thursday, March 13, 2025 3 am Episode 7 L.A. Story Thursday, March 20, 2025 3 am Episode 8 Unfinished Business Thursday, March 27, 2025 3 am

Reacher season 3 episode 5 recap: Smackdown

In Smackdown, the fifth episode of Reacher season 3, Jack continues his undercover mission to bring down Xavier Quinn's massive criminal organization.

As the episode opens, DEA agents Susan Duffy and Guillermo Villanueva look for Angel Doll's laptop at a factory connected to Beck. When Quinn's men ambush them and begin a gunfight, their mission is compromised.

Reacher goes there and immediately calls Agent Steven Eliot to warn Duffy and Villanueva. Duffy leaves her badge, which Reacher finds and keeps with himself. Quinn's bodyguard, John Cooper, kills Agent Eliot by burning and stomping his head to escape from their capture.

Reacher and Duffy get back together to figure out their post-gunfight plans. They learn that Beck's French maid Annette was a covert ATF agent. Big guy Pauile kills Annette viciously with a slap that leaves her with internal bleeding through her nose. Reacher is even more determined to halt Quinn's operation after Annette and Eliot's deaths.

Jack found that Quinn's Zachary Beck businesses deal with illegal gun trafficking rather than drug trafficking.

Reacher's confrontation with Beck's tough bodyguard Paulie is crucial. Reacher challenges Paulie's authority and strength in a heated conversation, starting a fight. Reacher is strong, but Paulie beats him and knocks him out with a slap.

Reacher and Duffy stop Quinn's bodyguard, Cooper, before he reaches Beck's house. They plan a citywide blackout to surprise Cooper. Reacher blocks the road with Villanueva's car to trap Cooper and prevent him from warning Beck. Cooper finds Villanueva in the car and kills him immediately, ruining the plan.

Reacher discovers at Beck's house that the recently deceased ATF agent had been reporting Quinn's activities to the police. Beck works directly with Quinn and is involved in his home's illegal activities, linking him to a larger plot. After learning this, Reacher is more determined to stop the operation and get justice for the agents who died.

The episode ends with Reacher telling Duffy to act now to protect their informants and prepare for the Quinn fight. As Reacher prepares for his final showdown with his old enemy, his determination sets the stage for the next episodes.

Reacher season 3 is available to watch on Prime Video.

