8 actors who were in both Star Trek and The Orville

Since its 1966 premiere, Star Trek has been a sci-fi TV icon, inspiring many shows and movies. The Orville, created by Seth MacFarlane in 2017, honors Star Trek while blending comedy, drama, and space adventures to create its own identity.

One intriguing thing about The Orville is that it has players who have been in Star Trek, which connects the two worlds. Fans will be pleased with this casting choice, and it will also improve the story by putting familiar names in new roles.

Actors who appeared in Star Trek and The Orville

1) Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane (Image via Getty)

Seth MacFarlane had cameos in Star Trek: Enterprise before developing and starring as Captain Ed Mercer in The Orville. In 2004 and 2005 he played Engineer Ensign Rivers, an Engineer on the Enterprise and subsequently the Columbia. MacFarlane's participation in the science fiction series highlights his lifelong respect of the franchise, which he translates into The Orville.

2) Penny Johnson Jerald

Penny Johnson Jerald (Image via Getty)

Penny Johnson Jerald plays chief medical officer Dr. Claire Finn in The Orville. She played the love interest for Captain Benjamin Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Kasidy Yates. Jerald's character reflects her experience in presenting strong, sophisticated women in spacefaring stories; her change from the Star Trek universe to The Orville gives her additional nuance.

3) Tim Russ

Tim Russ (Image via Getty)

Tim Russ has made major contributions to the Star Trek franchise. He is best known for his part as Lieutenant Commander Tuvok in Star Trek: Voyager. He had a guest role on The Orville as Dr. Sherman in the episode Lasting Impressions.

Sherman is a human historian who is very interested in 21st-century society. The way Russ looks makes The Orville seem more real and connects it to the Star Trek shows that inspired it.

4) Robert Picardo

Robert Picardo (Image via Getty)

Robert Picardo, who played the Emergency Medical Hologram (The Doctor) on Star Trek: Voyager, appears in The Orville as Ildis Kitan, Lieutenant Alara Kitan's father. His character appears in the episode Home, when he delivers a nuanced portrayal that honors his Star Trek reputation. Picardo's contribution enhances The Orville by highlighting comparisons between the medical personnel in both episodes.

5) John Billingsley

John Billingsley (Image via Getty)

The actor John Billingsley, who played Dr. Phlox on Star Trek: Enterprise, makes a guest appearance on The Orville as a Xelayan doctor named Cambis Borrin in the episode Home. Having his character converse with the crew gives the story more depth, and having him there is a nod to his Star Trek roots. In Billingsley's portrayal, the medical and scientific societies of both universes work together.

6) Marina Sirtis

Marina Sirtis (Image via Getty)

In the episode Sanctuary, Marina Sirtis plays a schoolteacher on The Orville. She is best known for her part as Counselor Deanna Troi in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Her participation, which was directed by her former co-star Jonathan Frakes, makes Star Trek fans feel nostalgic and strengthens the theme links between the two shows.

7) Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander (Image via Getty)

Though he has starred in several Star Trek episodes and portrayed Kurros on Think Tank, Jason Alexander is primarily remembered for his performance on Seinfeld. On The Orville, he portrays Olix, the ship's bartender, exhibiting his comic skills. Alexander's performances in both films show his adaptability and add to the mixed-cast of characters on The Orville.

8) F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham (Image via Getty)

The main antagonist in Star Trek: Insurrection, Ru'afo, was played by F. Murray Abraham. His performance as the Son's leader brought nuance to the film's conflict. On the other hand, he played the role of Admiral Halsey in Sanctuary, an episode of The Orville.

These stars' appearance in The Orville shows how Star Trek has changed modern science fiction. With the help of famous actors, The Orville honors its predecessors and finds its own voice. This group of talented people not only shows how the subject has changed over time, but it also makes watching better by giving fans a sense of continuity.

