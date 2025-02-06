Star Trek Online 2025 Anniversary Gifts - Schedule and rewards

The Star Trek Online 2025 anniversary event is all set to celebrate the 15 long years of the game. As part of the festivities, the developers offer a series of daily in-game gifts leading up to the major anniversary update. You can claim these rewards through the C-store, but each gift is only available for a limited time.

We share some of the important dates, event details, and more for the Star Trek Online 2025 Anniversary event.

When and how to claim gifts in the Star Trek Online 2025 Anniversary event

You will get daily rewards (Image via Arc Games)

Starting February 4, 2025, at 8 a.m. PT, you will find a special gift available each day in the Promotion Tab of the C-store. These giveaways will continue until the anniversary update goes live. To ensure they don’t miss out, players must log in and claim their rewards before they expire. Each item can be redeemed once per account, making timely collection essential.

Anniversary celebrations and special events

A brand-new content update will arrive on February 11, 2025, for PC players. Beyond daily rewards, the anniversary will also introduce a variety of in-game activities that contribute toward earning a Tier 6 ship.

You will be able to participate in new and returning missions, test your skills in Task Force Operations (TFOs), and engage in the ever-popular Omega Molecule Stabilization event, where you can gather valuable materials for upgrading your equipment.

The Omega Molecule Stabilization event

New special events are introduced with the update (Image via Arc Games)

During the Q’s Omega Molecule Stabilization event, you will be tasked with collecting and refining Omega particles through a minigame, with higher scores yielding better-quality upgrade materials. These materials can then be crafted into Omega Tech Upgrades, which significantly enhance gear with no dilithium cost.

This year introduces an adjustment where Omega materials are now bound to the account, but overall refinement rates have improved to benefit all participants.

The daily giveaway schedule, exciting new events, and the release of fresh content all ensure that this year’s festivities will be memorable. Captains are encouraged to log in daily, participate in events in Star Trek Online 2025 anniversary, and claim their rewards before they vanish.

