The Quinfall, a new MMORPG claiming to have the biggest-ever massively-multiplayer world, went live as a paid Early-Access product on Steam on January 24, 2025. The developers seemingly have their work cut out in the coming weeks, as the game is sitting at a "Mostly Negative" consensus based on over 2,000 user reviews.

MMORPG enthusiasts may have heard mention of The Quinfall before, but not in a positive light. Last year, it was revealed that the game had only started development in 2021, and more importantly, it made copious use of store-bought stock assets in the process.

Anyone with a cursory knowledge of the humongous development sink needed to properly produce an MMORPG would find a four-year development frighteningly short. Thus, many had likened it to an impending rug-pull situation similar to The Day Before. But is this why the game is inevitably getting bad reviews on Steam? Not quite so.

The Quinfall is getting review-bombed due to technical issues

The Quinfall is hard to access, and it's not about the $20 barricade (Image via Vaewrek Technology)

Those well-versed in the art of MMORPGs will find this a very familiar order of things. In the vast majority of cases, day-one experiences in a proper MMO are a technical nightmare. Few studios are well-equipped to ensure a smooth landing, and Vawraek Technology Inc. is not among them.

The player numbers were quite modest, with a peak count shy of 7000 according to Steam numbers. Regardless, this was too much for the server capacity on the launch day. Despite being a global launch (i.e. no region exclusivity), the game only has three servers at the time of writing.

There are long queues before you can connect, sometimes stretching into multiple hours. Even when you do connect, the wobbly state of server stability makes the risk of forced disconnections ever-present — even as of January 28, 2025, four days after release.

This, added to the fact that it's a $19.99 paid Early Access, makes it the recipe for a perfect review-bomb storm. Older MMORPG veterans will know to weather the storm, as technical issues like these are the norm with these AA and indie live-service launches.

If one looks past the lack of original assets and server woes, The Quinfall delivers on its marketed promise. The world is indeed quite large, with freedom of base-building similar to Rust, and a good chunk of laborious if uncurated content to chew through.

However, having a cash shop in a paid Early Access when a lot of foundational systems are half-baked raises a big red flag. It's probably wise to withhold your 20-dollar token before the developers officially elaborate on the technical problems, and lay out a roadmap. There are numerous other big MMORPGs to look forward to this year.

