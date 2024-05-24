5 best old-school MMORPGs you can still play

MMORPGs come in two variants, modern and old-school. Of these, old-school MMORPGs are games that still boast a decent player base, despite being released long ago. Such titles feature dated graphics, vintage gameplay mechanics, and all the other aspects that make these games a nostalgia trip.

While old-school MMORPGs may look rather dated, they keep things fresh with frequent updates and events. For instance, the recently released old-school Runescape Varlamore added various new features to keep players interested. If you too want an old-school MMORPG experience, here are five games that may pique your interest.

5 best old-school MMORPGs to play in 2024

1) Everquest

The OG MMORPG game (Image via Daybreak Game Company)

Considered the grandfather of modern MMORPGs by many, EverQuest used to be the peak online RPG experience during the late 1990s and early 2000s. This game kicked off an entire genre in 1999, showing everyone how incredibly immersive and addicting online worlds could be. The world of Norrath is still going strong to this day, with a loyal community of vets who've been questing for over 20 years.

You can join the live servers, or for that truly vintage feel, check out Project Quarm, where it feels like you have stepped into a time machine back to 2002. Either way, if you're looking for a vintage MMORPG with an immersive world, a vast amount of content, and more, Everquest is the game for you. Recently, two new Time Locked Progress servers, Tormax and Teek added to Everquest.

2) Old School RuneScape

One of the most popular MMORPGs (Image via Jagex Ltd)

RuneScape is hands down one of the most popular MMORPG franchises in the world. This game is a remake of RuneScape from its 2007 days before the devs overhauled everything. But ironically, the old-school version is way more popular than the modern RuneScape 3. Old School RuneScape is proof that players will always prefer gameplay and quality over fancy visuals.

In terms of both the retro jaggy graphics and the old-fashioned gameplay, Old School RuneScape is very much in tune with its roots. It features long grindy missions, slow progression, and overly complex mechanics that have become a standard in the old-school MMORPG formula.

3) Star Wars Galaxies

Explore the galaxy far, far away (Image via Sony)

If you are a Force veteran, Star Wars Galaxies will likely be your old-school MMORPG of choice. This sandbox MMO, which sadly shut down in 2011, has been reborn thanks to the SWG Legends community server. It captures the spirit of Star Wars in a way no other game has. It features an open world where you can just do whatever you want.

You can choose the path of being a smuggler, bounty hunter, Jedi, or anything your Force-guided heart desires. With attention to detail, the freedom to make your own story, and missions that encourage team play, Star Wars Galaxies offers almost everything a Star Wards fan desires in an old-school MMORPG.

4) Final Fantasy XI

The game that paved the road for FF MMORPG (Image via Square Enix)

Released over a decade before Final Fantasy XIV, which became the most popular MMO in the franchise, another game that paved the way, namely Final Fantasy XI. Although this old-school 2002 gem slipped under a lot of people's radars, it had a lot to offer. It featured an incredibly deep job system that lets you hybrid different roles, a huge world teeming with iconic FF monsters to battle, a touching story, and more.

Final Fantasy XI is still trucking along with new expansions and a graphics overhaul that is still keeping the game relevant for newcomers. Even though the game had its ups and downs, the loyal community is still sticking with it. So if you are a Final Fantasy fan, don’t forget to give this old-school MMORPG a try.

5) World of Warcraft Classic

WoW that brings good memories (Image via Blizzard)

Nothing gives a nostalgia trip quite like World of Warcraft Classic. WoW Classic is not just some casual remake, however. It is a full-blown revival of the original WoW experience from 2004, when it was very new and revolutionized the MMORPG genre.

Players get to re-experience classic WoW era by era, from the Burning Crusade through Wrath of the Lich King. Although things were comparatively rougher around the edges back then, there's an undeniable charm to rediscovering Azeroth in its rawer, primordial form before its modern counterpart traded charm for convenience.

So if you like massive fantasy worlds, exploring vast among of content, and shaping your own story, then WoW classic is the perfect old-school MMORPG for you.