Stars Reach - Everything we know about the upcoming crowdfunded MMO 

The latest MMO on the block, or rather soon arriving, is Stars Reach. The game is nearing its Alpha stage with just a few more astronomical miles to go. It has been funded by investors for the past five years, and the game is already in a playable state, with many core mechanics and features online. Players have actively been playing as well for the past six months. This is what the developers have to say:

"We have already built the core technology, and the game is playable right now. We have multiple planets, combat, crafting, fully modifiable worlds, player building, outer space, and more, all working already. There are already hundreds of players who have been playing for six months, adventuring and building cities together."

Stars Reach is being developed by industry veterans, including the visionary behind Ultima Online and Star Wars Galaxie. In this sandbox sci-fi MMORPG, you will be able to explore this living breathing world and interact with a galaxy teeming with life.

The environment will react to your actions, and a lot of real-life mechanics will be employed. Water flows naturally and freezes when it gets cold, vegetation grows and dies, and weather will influence gameplay as well.

There will be a comprehensive skill-based progression system and a player-driven economy that will offer peaceful professions. In the long run, you may also get the opportunity to govern entire planets. That said, here is about Stars Reach and what you can expect to see in the relatively near future.

Key features to look forward to in Stars Reach

There are many aspects of Stars Reach that players can look forward to. They have been broadly classified and categorized under six easy-to-understand divisions.

Every World is Alive

You will be able to break through underground rock formations to uncover hidden caverns. Plant new trees and watch them flourish, or set fire to a forest and alter the landscape. Rivers can be redirected and will freeze in winter, allowing you to create crystalline artwork in the ground if you so choose. Biomes will have their seasons, weather patterns, and other mechanics that will interact with players.

Hundreds of Worlds

In this vast galaxy, no two planets will be the same; from scorching deserts to lush rainforests, each world will boast individual climate, ecology, and terrain. Every action you take on these planets will be permanent and, to an extent, reshape the environment.

Exciting Action-Arcade Combat

Battles will combine twitch reflexes and tactical depth, featuring active special attacks, well-timed dodges, and rechargeable shields. You will need these to stay on top of things, as foes won't hesitate to unleash everything they have at you. Alternatively, you can take the fight to them and bring ruination to their homes.

Peaceful Ways to Play

If combat is not your way of going about things, you can become a peaceful surveyor — gather intel on alien landscapes, chart comprehensive planetary maps, and trade them for profit. You could stake a claim on mineral-rich outcrops and mine for rare ores or guide your guild to prosperity.

There are dozens of professions to choose from and a unique skill system that ensures you can experiment freely.

A Player-Driven Economy and the ability to own a Planet

Irrespective of your profession, the economy in Stars Reach is player-driven. This makes trade and interaction with others necessary as part of the core mechanics. You can sell, buy, and trade items and everything in between to shape how the market functions.

Once you have enough friends and resources, you could even claim an entire planet and truly call it home. Build marvels and undertake projects to grow your domain.

However, be careful, as each planet can only give so much; once a fine line has been crossed, the planet may descend into a wasteland — something you can also choose.

The Kick Starter campaign for the final funding of Stars Reach will commence soon. Developers will provide an update when they have more to share.

