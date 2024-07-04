Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 - Complete list of characters and their voice cast

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, created by Kevin and Dan Hageman. The show boasts talented actors such as Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley, and Kate Mulgrew, among many others, who have lent their voices to the main characters of the show.

Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy is another addition to the expansive Star Trek franchise, specifically targeted towards a younger audience while also appealing to long-time fans. The series premiered on Paramount+ on October 28, 2021, introducing a new group of characters and an exciting story set in the Star Trek universe. Later, the show was acquired by Netflix for streaming.

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is expected to continue the adventures of the young crew of the USS Protostar, as shown in the trailer. The first season left viewers on a cliffhanger, with the crew having successfully evaded the clutches of the Diviner and other threats. Season 2 will likely delve deeper into the characters' backgrounds and develop their relationships further.

Trending

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 main cast explored

1) Brett Gray as Dal R'El

Brett Gray in an event (Image via Instagram/@brettgray)

Brett Gray, who played Jamal Turner in the Netflix series On My Block, is playing Dal R’El in Star Trek: Prodigy season 2. Dal R’El is a 17-year-old human-augmented hybrid who was betrayed and sold as a slave by his mentor Nandi, whom he considered a father.

Eventually, he becomes the charismatic leader of the young crew of the Federation starship USS Protostar. Dal is always eager to explore new worlds and face challenges head-on. However, he is still navigating the true meaning of a leader.

2) Ella Purnell as Gwyn

Ella also played Lucy in Fallout (Image via Instagram/@ella_purnell)

Ella Purnell has recently gained prominence for playing the role of Lucy in Amazon Prime Video's breakout hit series Fallout. In Star Trek: Prodigy season 2, she plays the role of Gwyn, a resourceful and determined 17-year-old Vau N’Akat, whose skills often get her crew out of tricky situations.

Gwyn was artificially created by her father, the Diviner. Their relationship is complex and fraught with tension, adding emotional depth to her character. Dal R'El takes her hostage on the newly-discovered Federation starship USS Protostar, forcing her to join his team's adventures.

3) Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog

Jason Mantzoukas played Nadal in The Dictator (Image via IMDb)

Jason Mantzoukas brought a smile to millions of faces through his various roles, the most popular being Nuclear Nadal in Sacha Baron Cohen's The Dictator. He depicts the role of a young Tellarite male called Jankom Pog.

Technically, Jankom is two hundred years old, but he spent centuries in a cryostasis and was later tasked with being an engineer at the Tars Lamora prison colony. He helped Dal R'EI and others escape the facility and joined them in Protostar. Jankom is a great engineer and can even build a pointy nuclear weapon, which Nuclear Nadal was clearly incapable of.

4) Angus Imrie as Zero

Angus Imrie voiced Zero (Image via IMDb)

The young British actor has been a part of many popular projects in recent years, including The Kid Who Would Be King with Patrick Stewart and the fourth season of the popular series The Crown.

Imrie plays the character of Zero, a genderless, non-corporeal life form who often creates tension and humor by using his telepathic powers, often stating what others are thinking with or without their permission.

5) Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk

The teen actress Rylee Alazraqui is following in her father's footsteps as a voice actor. Her character, Roh-Tahk, is a perceived monster who refuses to play one, and her brave act of defying the norm results in her being sold into slavery.

However, she meets new friends and embarks on new adventures in space. The 8-year-old Brikar is opposite in her massive appearance. She is soft, gentle, and kind to animals.

6) Dee Bradley Baker as Murf

Dee Bradley in SAG-AFTRA strike (Image via Instagram/@deebradleybaker)

Voice acting legend Dee Bradley Baker has previously lent his voice to iconic shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gravity Falls, Steven Universe, Ben 10, The Legend of Korra, Milo Murphy's Law, and Family Guy.

Baker is playing Murf in Star Trek: Prodigy season 2, an indestructible, amorphous blob with a playful and enigmatic personality. He often surprises the crew with his resilience and unexpected abilities, despite his simple presence.

7) Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway

Katherine Kiernan Maria Mulgrew is a Star Trek series veteran known for her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager. She returned to the Star Trek universe after 20 years, reprising her role.

Janeway served as the captain of the iconic Federation Starfleet USS Voyager. In Star Trek: Prodigy season 2, she will be back as the Vice Admiral.

Other supporting characters and the actors who voiced them

Jimmi Simpson as Drednok

as Drednok John Noble as the Diviner

as the Diviner Robert Picardo as the Doctor

as the Doctor Robert Beltran as Chakotay

as Chakotay Jameela Jamil as Asencia

as Asencia Wil Wheaton as Wesley Crusher

as Wesley Crusher Jason Alexander as Counselor Noum

as Counselor Noum Daveed Diggs as Commander Tysess

as Commander Tysess Michaela Dietz as Maj'EI

Final Thoughts on Star Trek: Prodigy season 2

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is expected to continue the thrilling adventures of the group of underdogs and misfits, floating in space with the USS Protostar under a teenager's command.

The unexpected challenges of space would push the young crew members to learn about teamwork, leadership, and the values of Starfleet. Despite the odds, the group seems to overcome every challenge along the way and develop into responsible members of the universe.

All episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 are streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback