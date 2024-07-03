What's coming to Paramount+ this July 2024? Star Trek, Mafia Spies, and more

From Mayor of Kingstown season 3 to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, the June 2024 lineup of Paramount+ not only just saw the returning shows but also classic additions including From Dusk Till Dawn, Crocodile Dundee, and many more. Now with the arrival of July, subscribers to the platform are truly getting impatient for what the new catalog has to offer.
As it has been since the beginning, Paramount+ is all set to enthrall its loyal subscribers once again with a new and refurbished library, with just the first day seeing the inclusion of a hundred titles. Paramount+’s July 2024 catalog also includes franchise giants like Star Trek and Die Hard. Follow along with the article to learn what’s new on Paramount+ in July 2024.
All new shows and movies releasing on Paramount+ this July 2024
Monday, July 1:
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- A Perfect Day
- A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
- American History X
- Apache Junction
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Biker Boyz
- Blades of Glory
- Blue Chips
- Boyz N' The Hood
- Caddyshack
- Catch the Bullet
- Charlie's Angels
- Charlie's Angels Full Throttle
- Charlotte's Web
- Copycat
- Defiance
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard with a Vengeance
- Drag Me to Hell
- El Dorado
- Enemy at the Gates
- Fear
- Freedom Writers
- Funny Face
- Gone Baby Gone
- Good Mourning
- Grease
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Hamburger Hill
- Heat
- Heist
- Identity
- Imagine That
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Legends of the Fall
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Love The Coopers
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- Miss Sloane
- My Left Foot
- Necessary Roughness
- New Jack City
- Outlaw Posse
- Paid in Full
- Pawn Sacrifice
- Private Parts
- Rounders
- Rudy
- Rules of Engagement
- Rushmore
- RV
- Sahara
- Set It Off: Director's Cut
- Sexy Beast
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director's Edition
- Stephen King's Thinner
- Stop-Loss
- Summer Rental
- Summer School
- Sunset Boulevard
- Superstar
- Swingers
- Terms of Endearment
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- The Babysitter
- The East
- The Love Letter
- The Mechanic
- The Running Man
- The Saint
- The Silence of the Lambs
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
- The Truman Show
- The Yards
- Timeline
- Tom & Jerry
- Top Secret!
- Total Recall
- Trainspotting
- Uncommon Valor
- Universal Soldier
- What Men Want
- Without a Paddle
- World Trade Center
- Yours, Mine & Ours
- Zero Dark Thirty
Wednesday, July 3:
- The National Parks
Thursday, July 4:
- CBS Reports: America Unfiltered: The Voices Behind the Polls
Sunday, July 7:
- Memory (Paramount+ Original)
Monday, July 8:
- Anesthesia
Tuesday, July 9:
- Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken
Wednesday, July 10:
- Beavis and Butt-Head Classic: Seasons 2, 4-6
- Ice Airport Alaska: Season 4
- Ridiculousness: Seasons 11-12
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 13
- The Patrick Star Show: Season 2
Saturday, July 13:
- Arthur and the Invisibles
Monday, July 15:
- Fifty Shades of Black
- The Current War
Tuesday, July 16:
- Mafia Spies (Paramount+ Exclusive)
Wednesday, July 17:
- Basketball Wives: Season 11
Thursday, July 18:
- Big Brother: Season 26
Monday, July 22:
- PD True: Season 1
Wednesday, July 24
- Weiner
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 16
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked: Seasons 14-15
Saturday, July 27:
- Hannibal Rising
Wednesday, July 31:
- Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship: Season 2
Stay tuned for more updates and news on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Paramount+ as 2024 progresses