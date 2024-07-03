What's coming to Paramount+ this July 2024? Star Trek, Mafia Spies, and more

From Mayor of Kingstown season 3 to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, the June 2024 lineup of Paramount+ not only just saw the returning shows but also classic additions including From Dusk Till Dawn, Crocodile Dundee, and many more. Now with the arrival of July, subscribers to the platform are truly getting impatient for what the new catalog has to offer.

As it has been since the beginning, Paramount+ is all set to enthrall its loyal subscribers once again with a new and refurbished library, with just the first day seeing the inclusion of a hundred titles. Paramount+’s July 2024 catalog also includes franchise giants like Star Trek and Die Hard. Follow along with the article to learn what’s new on Paramount+ in July 2024.

All new shows and movies releasing on Paramount+ this July 2024

Monday, July 1:

A Good Day to Die Hard

A Perfect Day

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

American History X

Apache Junction

Big Top Pee-Wee

Biker Boyz

Blades of Glory

Blue Chips

Boyz N' The Hood

Caddyshack

Catch the Bullet

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels Full Throttle

Charlotte's Web

Copycat

Defiance

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Drag Me to Hell

El Dorado

Enemy at the Gates

Fear

Freedom Writers

Funny Face

Gone Baby Gone

Good Mourning

Grease

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hamburger Hill

Heat

Heist

Identity

Imagine That

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Live Free or Die Hard

Love The Coopers

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Miss Sloane

My Left Foot

Necessary Roughness

New Jack City

Outlaw Posse

Paid in Full

Pawn Sacrifice

Private Parts

Rounders

Rudy

Rules of Engagement

Rushmore

RV

Sahara

Set It Off: Director's Cut

Sexy Beast

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director's Edition

Stephen King's Thinner

Stop-Loss

Summer Rental

Summer School

Sunset Boulevard

Superstar

Swingers

Terms of Endearment

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Babysitter

The East

The Love Letter

The Mechanic

The Running Man

The Saint

The Silence of the Lambs

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Truman Show

The Yards

Timeline

Tom & Jerry

Top Secret!

Total Recall

Trainspotting

Uncommon Valor

Universal Soldier

What Men Want

Without a Paddle

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zero Dark Thirty

Wednesday, July 3:

The National Parks

Thursday, July 4:

CBS Reports: America Unfiltered: The Voices Behind the Polls

Sunday, July 7:

Memory (Paramount+ Original)

Monday, July 8:

Anesthesia

Tuesday, July 9:

Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken

Wednesday, July 10:

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic: Seasons 2, 4-6

Ice Airport Alaska: Season 4

Ridiculousness: Seasons 11-12

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 13

The Patrick Star Show: Season 2

Saturday, July 13:

Arthur and the Invisibles

Monday, July 15:

Fifty Shades of Black

The Current War

Tuesday, July 16:

Mafia Spies (Paramount+ Exclusive)

Wednesday, July 17:

Basketball Wives: Season 11

Thursday, July 18:

Big Brother: Season 26

Monday, July 22:

PD True: Season 1

Wednesday, July 24

Weiner

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 16

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked: Seasons 14-15

Saturday, July 27:

Hannibal Rising

Wednesday, July 31:

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship: Season 2

Stay tuned for more updates and news on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Paramount+ as 2024 progresses

