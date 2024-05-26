What’s coming to Paramount+ this June 2024? Mayor of Kingstown season 3, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 13, and more

With the return of the most acclaimed titles in May 2024, like The Chi season 6 and Evil season 4, Paramount+ also overwhelmed the subscribers with an amazing lineup, including the Hellraiser franchise and many more. With the month coming to an end, the subscribers to the platform and growing fervent to learn what the OTT giant has for the next month.
The June 2024 lineup by Paramount+ is all set to enthrall viewers with a new and refreshed catalog, including widely acclaimed titles like 10 Cloverfield Lane, From Dusk Till Dawn franchise, and more. However, it doesn’t just end there, as the platform is ready to hype the audience with Mayor of Kingstown season 3 and Criminal Minds: Evolution season 17.
With the beginning of the new month, the platform is ready to delight subscribers with fresh content. Read on to learn more about what’s new on Paramount+ this June 2024.
All new shows and movies releasing on Paramount+ this June 2024
Wednesday, June 1, 2024
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 13 Going on 30
- A Man Called Horse
- American Beauty
- Animal Kingdom
- Black Sheep
- Black Snake Moan
- Blazing Saddles
- Bounce
- Bound
- But I’m a Cheerleader
- Chantilly Bridge
- Chasing Amy
- Chicago
- Coach Carter
- Congo
- Cop Land
- Critical Condition
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dog Day Afternoon
- EuroTrip
- Failure to Launch
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Foxfire
- Fresh
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
- From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
- Galaxy Quest
- Hardball
- Harlem Nights
- Head of State
- Heatwave
- High Noon
- Hustle & Flow
- In & Out
- In The Bedroom
- It Takes Two
- Jade
- Kiss The Girls
- Lifeguard
- North of Normal
- Pretty In Pink
- Save the Last Dance
- Shaft
- She’s All That
- She’s the Man
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Shooter
- Shutter Island
- Soapdish
- Some Kind of Wonderful
- Son of Rambow
- Stardust
- Summer of Sam
- Super 8
- Texas Rangers
- The African Queen
- The Beach Bum
- The Boy
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Cookout
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Honeymooners
- The Impossible
- The Island
- The Last Airbender
- The Last Castle
- The Lookout
- The Love Guru
- The Net
- The Queens of Comedy
- The Quiet Man
- The Raid 2
- The Raid: Redemption
- The Shootist
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Way Way Back
- There Will Be Blood
- Tommy Boy
- Trading Places
- Unidentified Objects
- Vampire in Brooklyn
Sunday, June 2, 2024
- Mayor of Kingstown (season 3) Paramount+ Original
Monday, June 3, 2024
- I.S.S. (Parmount+ Exclusive)
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
- Let the Canary Sing Parmount+ Exclusive
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
- Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Adventures Around the World
Thursday, June 6, 2024
- Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 17) Parmount+ Exclusive
Friday, June 7, 2024
- The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Parmount+ Exclusive
- Transformers: EarthSpark (Season 2) Parmount+ Exclusive
- Bobby
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
- How Music Got Free Parmount+ Exclusive
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 6)
- Casino Royale
- Rocky Balboa
Friday, June 14, 2024
- The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 4)
Sunday, June 16, 2024
- Anomalisa
- The 77th Annual Tony Awards Parmount+ Exclusive
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
- Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars (Season 1)
- The Challenge (Season 39)
- The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)
Friday, June 21, 2024
- El Chicano
Monday, June 22, 2024
- Out of Darkness Parmount+ Exclusive
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- MTV Cribs (Season 19)
- On The Fly: Adventures at Altitude (Season 1)
- The Last 747
- The Real CSI: Miami
Stay tuned for more news and updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.