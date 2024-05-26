What’s coming to Paramount+ this June 2024? Mayor of Kingstown season 3, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 13, and more

With the return of the most acclaimed titles in May 2024, like The Chi season 6 and Evil season 4, Paramount+ also overwhelmed the subscribers with an amazing lineup, including the Hellraiser franchise and many more. With the month coming to an end, the subscribers to the platform and growing fervent to learn what the OTT giant has for the next month.

The June 2024 lineup by Paramount+ is all set to enthrall viewers with a new and refreshed catalog, including widely acclaimed titles like 10 Cloverfield Lane, From Dusk Till Dawn franchise, and more. However, it doesn’t just end there, as the platform is ready to hype the audience with Mayor of Kingstown season 3 and Criminal Minds: Evolution season 17.

With the beginning of the new month, the platform is ready to delight subscribers with fresh content. Read on to learn more about what’s new on Paramount+ this June 2024.

All new shows and movies releasing on Paramount+ this June 2024

Wednesday, June 1, 2024

10 Cloverfield Lane

13 Going on 30

A Man Called Horse

American Beauty

Animal Kingdom

Black Sheep

Black Snake Moan

Blazing Saddles

Bounce

Bound

But I’m a Cheerleader

Chantilly Bridge

Chasing Amy

Chicago

Coach Carter

Congo

Cop Land

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dog Day Afternoon

EuroTrip

Failure to Launch

Flags of Our Fathers

Foxfire

Fresh

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Galaxy Quest

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Head of State

Heatwave

High Noon

Hustle & Flow

In & Out

In The Bedroom

It Takes Two

Jade

Kiss The Girls

Lifeguard

North of Normal

Pretty In Pink

Save the Last Dance

Shaft

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Sherlock Gnomes

Shooter

Shutter Island

Soapdish

Some Kind of Wonderful

Son of Rambow

Stardust

Summer of Sam

Super 8

Texas Rangers

The African Queen

The Beach Bum

The Boy

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Cookout

The Fighting Temptations

The Honeymooners

The Impossible

The Island

The Last Airbender

The Last Castle

The Lookout

The Love Guru

The Net

The Queens of Comedy

The Quiet Man

The Raid 2

The Raid: Redemption

The Shootist

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Way Way Back

There Will Be Blood

Tommy Boy

Trading Places

Unidentified Objects

Vampire in Brooklyn

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Mayor of Kingstown (season 3) Paramount+ Original

Monday, June 3, 2024

I.S.S. (Parmount+ Exclusive)

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Let the Canary Sing Parmount+ Exclusive

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Adventures Around the World

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 17) Parmount+ Exclusive

Friday, June 7, 2024

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Parmount+ Exclusive

Transformers: EarthSpark (Season 2) Parmount+ Exclusive

Bobby

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

How Music Got Free Parmount+ Exclusive

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 6)

Casino Royale

Rocky Balboa

Friday, June 14, 2024

The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 4)

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Anomalisa

The 77th Annual Tony Awards Parmount+ Exclusive

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars (Season 1)

The Challenge (Season 39)

The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)

Friday, June 21, 2024

El Chicano

Monday, June 22, 2024

Out of Darkness Parmount+ Exclusive

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

MTV Cribs (Season 19)

On The Fly: Adventures at Altitude (Season 1)

The Last 747

The Real CSI: Miami

Stay tuned for more news and updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.